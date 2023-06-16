Here’s What Happened When Teva Sent Me On A Hot Girl Trip To Lake Tahoe

At the beginning of the year, I added a new bullet point to my bucket list: travel more. Aside from the international places already on my wishlist, I specifically want to visit every single American state. You may be thinking, “Girl what for?” But I’ve been reflecting a lot on my childhood, and one memory I keep coming back to is one my parents challenged me to, memorize as many states, capitals, and cities as I could when I was around 6. The little girl in me is still yearning to see as many places this country has to offer by 2025.