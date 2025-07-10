Where Do The Rich Flock To In The Summer? In Toronto, It’s Lake Muskoka
Private chefs, gaggles of nearly identical pastel-clad women, unnervingly manicured lawns, glittering palatial estates — the hallmarks of the rich and famous are as predictable, and as invariable, as their migration pattern once summer hits. In New York, it’s the Hamptons. In Toronto, it’s Lake Muskoka — the idyllic lakeshore region, a two-hour drive north of the city, that inspired Mariposa, the setting of Canadian author Lily Chu’s newest romance audiobook Rich Girl Summer, exclusively available on Audible, which follows Valerie Peng who poses as a wealthy client’s long-lost daughter to uncover a family secret, and finds herself entangled in a complicated romance with Nico, the client’s right-hand man.
There’s mystery, there’s tension, there’s intrigue — and best of all, there’s a fascinating, almost anthropological glimpse into the way the one-percenters summer, or in Canada-speak, the way they cottage.
“Americans tend to call them cabins or lake houses, but in Canada, we call these summer homes cottages, and Muskoka is quintessential cottage country — it’s beautiful, it’s peaceful, it’s a nice escape from the city,” says Chu, who wants to be clear that not all cottages are inhabited by the wealthy — there’s a spectrum that ranges from homes without electricity or plumbing, to mansions on a lake. “There’s a huge difference in how people cottage, and there’s a mix of people there: You have the people who work in the towns and then there are those who are coming up for the weekend and staying in multimillion-dollar homes.”
Chu, like her Rich Girl Summer protagonist Valerie, is not a cottage person. So the way in which she describes Mariposa (or the people, or the vibe) in the audiobook is not at all dissimilar to her experience at Lake Muskoka in real life. “I wrote it for people like me, who are coming into these new environments — Valerie is kind of like my stand-in. In my perspective, there is a very country club-ish look and vibe, and it’s very status-conscious,” says Chu, who remembers stopping by boutiques selling $200 jeans, or a home furnishing store with a $3,000 flamingo lamp, or a store solely dedicated to tennis gear. “Is this a reflection of every rich person who goes to Muskoka? No. Does it reflect reality all the time? Probably not. But is it fun? Yes.”
Regardless of status, class, or cottage family lineage, one thing remains the same: the shared, collective experience of Lake Muskoka bliss. “My first memory was of the very cold, clean lake water smell. And bugs. And the intense darkness,” Chu says. “But every cottage I’ve been to, no matter the spot, I’ve always had the sense of isolation, relaxation, and disconnection. There’s canoeing, there’s kayaking, there’s nature. You can sit in a hammock and listen to an audiobook with a gin and tonic. You can sit and look at the water and watch a loon go by. It’s a really beautiful area; it’s just so calming and lovely — there’s a reason everyone goes there.”
Convinced yet? For your next getaway, consider venturing to Lake Muskoka, which Chu has roadmapped, with hidden gems, super-local stops, and unforgettable sights.
A traditional (and nostalgic) snack stop along Highway 11, Webers has been serving charcoal-grilled burgers since the 1960s. Take your milkshake and fries to the grassy areas, or eat in a railcar. On the wrong side of the highway? Cross via the pedestrian bridge.
Pass through Orillia, a city in Ontario, and hit up Mariposa Market, a must-visit grocery store that just so happens to also be featured in Rich Girl Summer, for some huge doughnuts, butter tarts (a classic Canadian pastry that's akin to a sugar pie), and lovely jams for a host gift. Stroll down the quaint main street to enjoy your treats on the shores of Lake Couchiching.
Take a trip to the charming town of Bala and visit the picturesque Bala Falls — the perfect place for a picnic. Lucy Maud Montgomery fans can visit Bala’s Museum, celebrating the author’s visit to the town, before hiking along one of the many scenic trails along the water and over the Canadian Shield — a large exposed expanse of continental crust. The town is also famous for its cranberries.
Need some groceries? Rousseau General Store has been serving cottagers since 1874. Get everything you need for dinner, and an ice cream cone for the road.
Steamships have been cruising the lakes here since 1866, and you too can join the tradition and tour Lake Muskoka in style. Steam along the rocky shores and admire the homes and boathouses of Millionaires Row hidden among the trees.
Want a change from making s'mores over a nightly bonfire? Visit Torrance Barrens, the world’s first dark sky reserve, to stargaze and marvel at the Milky Way. During the day you can go hiking or biking as well.
Want a change from making s'mores over a nightly bonfire? Visit Torrance Barrens, the world's first dark sky reserve, to stargaze and marvel at the Milky Way. During the day you can go hiking or biking as well.
