As she shows people who she is — through the words she writes and the “tiny hi-hat and the little percussion details in the back” — her family offers unyielding support. Her dad and mom (who is her momager) both backed her up when she decided to take a gap year. Her grandmother, who is a big part of her life, needed a little more convincing. “My grandma always supported me, but she was kind of like, ‘You need to go to college. You can make music, but go to college for music.’ She didn't really understand. She's a Dominican grandma. Now that she sees me out in the world doing what I do, it's great to have support from my grandma, who is super traditional.” On the track “Mami Nelly,” which is what she calls her grandmother, there’s a 20-second voicemail from her abuela telling her how much she loves her. “Growing up as a kid, I spent so much time with her, especially because my mom, she's a teacher, so while my mom was at work, I spent so much time with her. She's my rock, like she's always been there for me,” she says of her decision to include Mami Nelly on the album.