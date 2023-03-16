Getting a drastic cut is always radical act. And for co-host and R29 Unbothered associate social strategist Maiya Carmichael, the process became even more loaded when she found herself chopping off inches to make up for serious damage. During the pandemic, she modeled for a haircare brand whereby, in addition to using products ill-suited for natural Black hair, the hairstylist placed her under high dryers, which subsequently "decimated" and fried her hair. While the hairstylist in question was a person of color, Carmichael notes that they were skilled in wigs specifically — not natural Black hair — which is why it's critical to have multiple Black stylists on set or in a salon. "What I'm seeing in the industry is that they'll just hire the same, one Black person for everything and not realize there are different people that specialize in different things, and wigs are not the same as handling natural curls," says co-host and R29 Unbothered global deputy director Kathleen Newman-Bremang.