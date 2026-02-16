Lacy Redway and Jesseca Dupart On Power, Community, And The Purpose Of Redefining Black Hair.
Black hair has a way of carrying everything. Memory. Care. Pressure. Pride. Each ritual rooted in purpose. On this episode of Go Off, Sis, the conversation feels less like an interview and more like a collective exhale, as the hosts dig into the rituals, rules, and quiet truths that shape Black women’s hair journeys.
The episode is presented in partnership with Target and their Black History Month Collection, which highlights the power, purpose, and intention behind Black founders and the communities that inspire them. The connection is clear in this conversation, which highlights women whose careers are rooted in care, access, and showing up for Black communities in tangible ways.
Beauty founder Jesseca Dupart brings the perspective of someone who understands hair as both personal and collective. Her approach to building has always extended beyond products. It is about creating tools that help Black women feel confident, supported, and seen, especially in spaces where their needs have historically been overlooked. Her work and products show community impact matters just as much as innovation.
That sense of care and purpose becomes deeply tangible with celebrity hairstylist Lacy Redway, whose stories blur the line between ritual and profession. Growing up Jamaican, she remembers sitting between her sister’s legs every Sunday as her hair was washed, twisted, and prepped for the week. When the hosts chime in with memories of familiar wash-day routines, the moment feels instantly shared, grounding the conversation in experiences many Black women recognize.
As an adult working across red carpets, magazine covers, and film sets, Redway says that intimacy never disappears. “We’re not just doing hair. We’re creating safety,” she explains, describing the trust required when working with clients in industries where Black hair is still misunderstood or minimized. From editorial shoots to major premieres, she continues to push back against narrow ideas of what is considered professional or feminine, reminding us that textured hair does not need to be tamed to be worthy.
Throughout the episode, the conversation returns to a simple truth. Choice matters. Whether worn natural, braided, relaxed, covered, or completely undone, Black women deserve the freedom to decide how they show up without explanation. Learn more about Target's Black History Month collection.
Listen to the full Go Off, Sis episode to hear Lacy Redway and Jesseca Dupart in conversation with Senior Content Director of Entertainment at Refinery29/Unbothered, Kathleen Newman-Bremang, Brand Partnerships Lead at Unbothered, Sandy Pierre, Social Strategist at Unbothered, and Jessika Hardy, about Black hair rituals, creative freedom, and why safety and joy should always be part of the beauty experience.
