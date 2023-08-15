The Best Labor Day Sex Toy Deals The Internet Is Buzzing About

ADVERTISEMENT
Shoppers, rejoice. Another Labor Day weekend is approaching, and you know what that means: sales. Though the big weekend isn't for another few weeks, early sales have already started to roll out. From today, August 15 to September 3, everything from fall fashion finds to skincare products to luxury mattresses is being heavily discounted. Sale weekends are all about treating yourselves to a little splurge, and nothing is more splurge-worthy than a brand new sex toy at an ultra-low price.
Whether you're in the market for a new clitoral stimulator, a classic vibrating wand, or any number of sexy accouterments (think lube, sex furniture, lingerie — the list goes on), the sex toy deals as we approach Labor Day weekend are totally buzzworthy. It's true: nearly all your favorite sex toy retailers are lowering their prices with orgasmically good sales (literally). From PinkCherry's end-of-summer blowout to luxury brand Lelo's 50% off best-selling sex tech, there's a perfectly priced sex toy with your name on it. Keep reading to start shopping the best Labor Day sex toy sales, and get your pleasure on ASAP.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
