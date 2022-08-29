Shoppers, rejoice. Another major sale weekend is fast approaching, and you know what that means: Everything from fashion finds to beauty products to mattresses and more are being heavily discounted. And nothing says self-love more than grabbing a brand new sex toy at an ultra-low price.
Whether you're in the market for a new clitoral stimulator, a classic vibrating wand, or any number of sexy accouterments (think lube, sex furniture, lingerie — the list goes on), this Labor Day, all your favorite brands are lowering their prices with orgasmically good sales (literally). From Ella Paradis's 85% off end-of-summer blowout to luxury brand Lelo's 40% off best-selling vibrators, there's a perfectly priced sex toy with your name on it. Keep reading to start shopping the best Labor Day sales on sex toys and get your pleasure on ASAP.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.