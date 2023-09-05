If you're looking for basics that don't feel so, well, basic, allow us to add La Saison Sportive to your roster of sporty, quiet luxury brands. The minimalist boutique embodies slow fashion, focusing on crafting timeless and elegant knitwear. However, La Saison Sportive knits aren't simply lush sweaters; the brand also produces sustainable merino wool silhouettes that are easy to take care of. These are luxe items designed to be worn every day, not saved for special occasions then requiring a special trip to the dry cleaner's to fix an accidental spill. The cozy knits are machine washable and constructed from natural yarns to be the perfect pieces for your fall capsule wardrobe.
The yarn La Saison uses are is sourced from farms in Australia, spun in Italy, and 3D-knitted in Brooklyn — they've been all over the world and are now destined for your closet. And while they are an investment, they are an investment that lasts and lasts. Browse through the brand's excellent basics, polos, sweaters, and pants ahead. There is an array of glorious fall-esque colors to choose from like chestnut, mulberry, ruby red, midnight blue, and more, to pair with your favorite blue jeans or maxi skirt. Your fall wardrobe doesn't know what's coming.
La Saison Sportive Basics
Upgrade your worn-out basics for elevated styles with La Saison Sportive bestsellers like the Eva Tank. There are evergreen tanks in a wide range of hues along with beanies and scarves to prep for the cooler months ahead. Stay cozy like you never left your bed and blanket and snuggle up with new accessories this fall.
La Saison Sportive Polos
Polo shirts are no longer only worn as part of a stiff equestrian uniform. Fashion enthusiasts are now styling the posh top with their everyday attire — tennis skirts, jeans, work pants; you got it. The collared silhouette has become a staple piece with the popularity of tenniscore, and everyone from celebs to trendsetters are on the hunt for timeless polo shirts.
La Saison Sportive Sweaters
Raise your hand if you can't wait for sweater weather. (Raises hand excitedly) After a long, humid summer, the thrill of the weather dipping into the low 60s has never sounded better. Start off fall on a happy note with a new lush cardigan, staple oversized sweater, or a turtleneck you can layer with all year long.
La Saison Sportive Bottoms
Are you beginning to jot down holiday trips in your planner or do you have weekend getaways scheduled? Find your new signature travel pants that you can go from lounging in the bed or couch straight through TSA or the metro. There are breezy high-waisted Merino wool shorts and pants in regular or tall sizes.
