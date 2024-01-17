At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
When Kylie Cosmetics debuted its inaugural complexion product, a creamy, does-it-all concealer, we were thoroughly impressed. Power Plush was perfect skin in a tube, but it would only be the beginning of King Kylie’s reign over the skin category: Today, the brand is delving deeper into the skin makeup category with its first-ever foundation — plus a brush and setting mist to deliver a flawless finish. And of course, the internet is already in a tizzy.
"That shade match is 😍🤌🏾💖," comments one eager follower. Other glowing notes range from the succinct "need," to "this is about to change my makeup game." The liquid formula comes in 40 shades and is dubbed as a longwear foundation with buildable coverage and a filter-like, satin finish. Sounds promising to me, but it all comes down to how good the stuff actually is.
I'll admit that I'm a bit of a snob when it comes to my foundation; my skin breaks out rather easily, so anything too heavy is immediately a pass. (Conversely, anything too sheer and I fail to see the point of wearing it at all.) Kylie Cosmetics' Power Plush foundation was on the fuller end of medium coverage, but blended into my skin well enough that it didn't look mask-like or cakey in the least bit. It didn't feel greasy, and I loved the soft-matte finish it lent my oily skin. (Say it with me: Matte is back!) According to the brand, the non-comedogenic formula also has ingredients like niacinamide, centella asiatica (aka cica), and vitamin E to nourish skin. Personally, I don't need my makeup to do my skincare routine's job, but hey – it certainly doesn't hurt to have some good-for-your-face stuff in there.
In true Kylie form, the packaging is a solid 10/10. The frosted glass bottle feels expensive, and the matte, light-pink cap is cute without being cutesy. Compared to other high-end foundations, $36 for Power Plush is a steal. (For reference, a bottle of Armani Luminous Silk Foundation retails for $69 — nearly double that of Kylie Cosmetics.) The coveted drop — along with its companion foundation brush (which features vegan bristles and an angled shape to perfectly hug your face) and matte setting spray — all launch today, and will roll out into retailers later this month. And as if to celebrate her latest launch, Miss Jenner herself flaunted fresh pale pink hair on Instagram mere hours before Power Plush's arrival. Well, Kylie is nothing if not committed...