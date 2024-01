I'll admit that I'm a bit of a snob when it comes to my foundation; my skin breaks out rather easily, so anything too heavy is immediately a pass. (Conversely, anything too sheer and I fail to see the point of wearing it at all.) Kylie Cosmetics' Power Plush foundation was on the fuller end of medium coverage, but blended into my skin well enough that it didn't look mask-like or cakey in the least bit. It didn't feel greasy, and I loved the soft-matte finish it lent my oily skin. (Say it with me: Matte is back!) According to the brand, the non-comedogenic formula also has ingredients like niacinamide , centella asiatica (aka cica ), and vitamin E to nourish skin. Personally, I don't need my makeup to do my skincare routine's job, but hey – it certainly doesn't hurt to have some good-for-your-face stuff in there.