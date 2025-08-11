Nobody Wants… Period Leaks: Kristen Bell Talks New Knix Underwear Campaign
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Many of us know this experience too well: we stand up from a long dinner or a movie and immediate fear strikes as we question if we’ve leaked through our pants. We ask our friends, “Am I good?” to discreetly check before (we hope) they assure us, “You’re good.” Well, now, Knix — the popular intimates brand beloved for its leakproof underwear — is hoping to put an end to the discomfort, panic, and shame around periods with its new “You’re Good” campaign starring actor and advocate Kristen Bell.
“I discovered Knix probably about 10 years ago and was shocked at how comfortable and how discreet they were,” Bell exclusively tells Refinery29. “I do not like the bulk of a pad. I do not like the stress of a tampon. [Knix] checked every box that I needed. It was completely reliable, even on heavier days. And I was proud of myself for reducing my waste and not using disposable period products.”
Since Knix was founded in 2013, the brand has sold over 15 million pairs of its leakproof underwear, according to a press release, with customers generally buying more than five pairs at a time.
The underwear comes in a range of absorbency levels for every phase of your period and in several cuts. Bell shares that she likes the bikini and French-cut styles, but also opts for the boxer briefs overnight, even when she doesn’t have her period.
Bell says she’s never been embarrassed to talk about periods or menstrual hygiene, especially around her friends and daughters. “I just personally do not think this subject is any more taboo than any other subject in the world. And I don't think it does anything good for a woman's mind to feel like she has to keep this experience she has once a month a secret from everybody,” she explains, adding: “I hope when people look up at a billboard and see someone modeling period underwear in public in broad daylight, it reminds them it does not have to be taboo.”
When asked which of her characters she thinks would proudly wear Knix underwear, Bell says: “All of my characters have been pretty savvy and smart, so I think they would all be wearing them. I think Eleanor Shellstrop would be more reticent and need the whole situation explained to her before she put them on,” she adds, referring to her role in The Good Place.
Speaking on her highly popular rom-com series Nobody Wants This, Bell says: “But Joanne for sure wears Knix. And I can actually say that with confidence because I play Joanne and I've worn them during the show,” before giving us an Easter egg for season two, releasing on October 23. “There is a white dress that makes an appearance. And I will tell you very clearly, I had Knix on underneath that white dress. That is a very true statement.”
So if Knix is good enough for vulnerable sex podcaster Joanne, it’s good enough for us.
In addition to this new campaign, Knix is also expanding into the U.S. with its first New York store this month, which will have activations offering free period products “(one for them and one for a friend) to speak to the sisterhood of this campaign,” according to the release. Plus, the brand will be donating $100,000 to a period-focused organization of Bell’s choosing.
