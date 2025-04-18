Calling All Perfume Lovers: 8 Korean Fragrance Brands Worth Knowing

I write this story from one of countless cafes in Seongsu, a hip area that’s been referred to as “the Brooklyn of Seoul.” Lined with quaint boutiques and a revolving door of pop-ups for some of Korea’s hottest fashion and beauty brands, it’s become a top shopping destination for locals and tourists alike. As such, it’s also a great spot to see what’s currently trending. After spending many afternoons scanning the sea of shopping bags in people’s hands, it’s clear that one category of K-beauty is especially popular right now: fragrance.
Tamburins, Nonfiction, pesade, Borntostandout: They may not be household names—yet—but they are among the most beloved perfume brands in Korea right now. Below, let’s take a closer look at the world of Korean fragrance houses, including a few under-the-radar brands on the rise.
FRA 422
As if on cue, on my way over to the cafe, a girl handed me a perfume blotter advertising a pop-up nearby. I had never heard of the brand before, but the sample smelled so good, I had to check it out.
FRA 422 is centered around sustainability and scent. (The “422” in the name is a reference to Earth Day, which is April 22.) As an employee explained to me, the brand only uses extracted essential oils from plants that aren’t endangered or at risk — or they formulate closely matched synthetic substitutes that are indistinguishable from the original scents.
Tamburins
Tamburins is perhaps the most well-known K-fragrance brand of the bunch, thanks in part to its affiliation with luxury eyewear brand Gentle Monster, and global celebrity ambassadors like Jennie from BLACKPINK and actor Byeon Woo Seok.
With architecturally stunning retail spaces filled with objets d’art and packaging that elevates the experience of using one of their scented offerings, it’s easy to see why people are instantly drawn to the brand.
Since debuting in 2017, Tamburins has expanded its extensive lineup to include perfumes housed in egg-shaped bottles, solid fragrances for on-the-go, scented hand creams, candles, lip balms, and even car diffusers in distinctive scents like Pumpkini, a sweet pumpkin and coconut milk fragrance cut with invigorating shiso leaf and ginger.
Nonfiction
Nonfiction was the first perfume brand I purchased when I moved to Korea last fall. I walked into one of their bright, airy stores one afternoon and immediately fell in love with their Neroli Dream scent (a softer version of Tom Ford’s iconic Neroli Portofino IMO).
The brand’s messaging is all about finding calm in your days through sensorial rituals that connect you to your inner self. This ethos is reflected throughout the minimalist packaging and the fragrances themselves, which are formulated using plant-derived ingredients that are never too overpowering.
In addition to the perfumes in its current lineup, Nonfiction also makes body and hair care products, as well as hand creams, lip balms, room sprays, and candles.
Borntostandout
If quiet minimalism isn’t your thing, give Borntostandout a try — honestly, the name says it all. Launched in 2022 by a former investment banker and lifelong fragrance fanatic Jun Lim, BTSO was created for those who “rebel against the standards” — but still want to smell really good.
Sure, some of the scents may throw you at first sniff, but they dry down into something softer and more familiar as they wear. This might explain BTSO’s rapidly growing fan base and L’Oréal’s recent funding, as the brand plans its expansion into the U.S. and European markets.
pesade
Just a stone’s throw away from Borntostandout’s Itaewon store is pesade, where the ambiance is decidedly more relaxed. From the sleek interiors to the structural tables that showcase the brand’s timeless scents, everything about pesade feels refined and timeless.
The brand’s unlikely source of inspiration comes from dressage, a discipline of equestrianism. A pesade refers to a dressage move where a horse balances on its hind legs at a 45-degree angle from the ground. Per the brand, “This particular movement symbolizes the harmony of power and balance, which is deeply connected to pesade's philosophy.”
The scents come in highly concentrated parfums ($210 for 100ml or roughly 3.4oz) and eau de parfums ($180) that last long after first spritz. With a diverse range of unisex fragrances to choose from, pesade is a place where one could easily find their 인생 향수 or “life perfume,” as the Koreans say.
Kinfolk Notes
Fans of Kinfolk will be delighted to know that the brand is still alive and well in 2025 — and has a physical store in Seongsu that has the same relaxed, yet dignified vibe of the indie lifestyle magazine.
The flagship space includes a flower shop, café, and the full range of Kinfolk Notes fragrances exclusive to Korea. Initially launched in 2022 with hand soaps, lotions, and creams, Kinfolk Notes has since expanded to include eau de parfums, diffusers, and candles.
With dreamy names like Splendor in the Grass, inspired by William Wordsworth’s poem and movie of the same name, and Blue Velvet (a reference to David Lynch’s neo-noir mystery), all of the fragrances in Kinfolk Notes bring the brand’s artsy sensibilities to life.
W.Dressroom
If you’re looking for more affordable K-fragrance options, I’d suggest W.Dressroom (which counts BTS’ Jungkook and Seventeen’s S.Coups among its wearers).
The brainchild of renowned designer Bum Suk Choi, W.Dressroom’s scents are uncomplicated in the best way. The straightforward names clearly indicate notes of the juice, and the comprehensive lineup includes everything from fruit-forward options to traditional florals and powdery musks. (Think: Bath and Body Works meets Grown Alchemist.)
My favorite is 97 April Cotton, a fresh laundry scent that I regularly douse on my clothes after sweaty dance classes. BTW, the brand’s “dress perfumes” have deodorizing and antibacterial ingredients in them to neutralize unwanted odors from clothes and spaces, making them great for a post-workout spritz or a smoky K-BBQ dinner.
Granhand
For a scented souvenir to take back from Seoul, make a stop at one of Granhand’s eight stores scattered throughout the city (though their original outpost in Bukchon Hanok Village is still my favorite). Granhand’s perfumes are unique in name and composition. Take Susie Salmon, for example, a juicy blend described as smelling like “a midday nap after eating sweet fruits” or Lumberjack, a clove bud and cedarwood scent that smells like “a sip of whiskey in front of the fireplace.”
The brand also offers complimentary personalization for each purchase, so you can add your name or initials (or that of a loved one) for an extra sentimental touch.
