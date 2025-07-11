I Tried The Viral Korean Lash Lift — & It’s Honestly Superior
I’m no stranger to a lash lift. Anything that saves me from wrestling with my almost-rusty lash curlers every morning gets my attention — and I find them especially brilliant in summer, when mascara tends to end up halfway down my face by lunchtime. When my lashes look that perky, I tend not to reach for it. My TikTok algorithm knows this about me, which is why it constantly serves up mesmerizing before-and-after videos. Lately, though, a new style of lash lift has been taking over my feed.
What is the Korean lash lift & what makes it different from a standard lash lift?
The Korean lash lift takes a more health-conscious approach to curling and lifting lashes. Rather than using harsh, drying glue to fix lashes to a silicone pad, it typically relies on a cysteamine hydrochloride lotion to gently soften the hairs, making them easier to shape and lift. In addition to the gentler solution, the service takes inspiration from thorough Korean skincare routines. It includes various hydrating and protective serums containing ingredients like hyaluronic acid and glycerin, leaving lashes soft and strong instead of dry and brittle.
I booked the service easily through Fresha, the salon app I use for all my beauty appointments. I opted for BIYU Lash in London and added a lash tint to maximize the results, but there are plenty of salons offering similar services here in the US.
What happens during a Korean lash lift & what are the benefits?
Make no mistake — the Korean lash lift is infinitely more relaxing than the traditional lash lifts I’ve had before. It also feels more thoughtful. My lash technician, Krista, began by applying a satisfyingly cool gel pad under each eye, followed by a few strips of tape to further protect my skin from the softening formula, curling solution, and later, the dark lash tint. Before applying the softening solution, my lashes were gently cleansed with a lash shampoo, which was rinsed off using purified water.
Krista began by gently pulling my eyelids taut using a Japanese sensitive-skin tape, then applied a cooling silicone pad to each eyelid to prevent the softening solution from transferring. Next, she used a waxy balm to brush my lashes upwards, ready for the solution, which she pulled through my lashes with a soft, angled brush.
At the tips, Krista applied another serum to boost moisture in my delicate lash hairs, then covered my eyes with plastic wrap. “The heat and minimal air contact encourage the solution to work,” she told me. “I also like to place an eye mask over the covered lashes, allowing the heat from your skin to process the softening solution.” This usually takes 12 minutes, but for stronger lashes like mine, an extra five minutes might be needed to ensure they’re soft enough for curling.
Once the softening solution had taken effect and been removed, Krista applied a pH-balancing lotion to neutralize the acidity, preventing my lashes from becoming too soft or overprocessed. It also prepped them for the main event — the curling solution. Before that, though, she talked me through the different curl options.
Krista explained that in Korea, there are close to 20 versions of lash pad, depending on whether you want your lashes to curl dramatically upwards, look more natural, or sit flicked slightly downwards for that “puppy eyes” finish — a look that Krista tells me is super popular in Korea and Japan. I opted for something between the first two, and my newly softened lashes were painted onto the silicone strip to take shape.
Again, Krista drenched the tips in the same moisturizing serum she’d been using throughout to counteract dryness. “The ends of our lashes are always very delicate, so I always apply more serum when I put the second solution on,” she told me. Once the curling lotion had worked its magic and been removed, Krista applied the tint, which sat for around 10 more minutes.
After the dye was wiped away, I was instructed not to get my lashes wet for the next 24 hours and was sent home with a small vial of nourishing oil to help counteract any dryness. Honestly, though, I felt that I didn’t really need it — my lashes have never felt softer. Since Krista brushed them into place, the initial result was much like a strip lash, appearing a little spaced out and doll-like. So cute!
When I got home and showed my partner — who didn’t know where I’d been — he complimented the way I’d done my mascara. When I told him I wasn’t wearing any, he didn’t believe me. The strip lash effect didn’t last long, but the final results, after finally washing my face 24 hours later, were fuller and fluffier, rather than spread out. Most days, I forget to apply mascara (usually the last step in my makeup routine), but when I do, the result is something major: thick, perky, and impossibly long lashes that don’t drop all day. I’ve lost count of the number of compliments from friends and colleagues!
How much does a Korean lash lift cost & how long does it last? Is there any aftercare for a Korean lash lift?
A Korean lash lift and tint usually takes around 90 minutes and can cost between $75 and $150, though prices may vary depending on location and add-ons. The curled results typically last six to eight weeks, based on how well you care for your lashes, while the tint usually fades after about three weeks. Regular maintenance, like oiling your lashes, can help prolong the results. Unlike lash extensions, which tend to grow out unevenly, a lash lift fades gradually as new, straighter lashes grow in, replacing the curled ones. It’s a pretty seamless transition.
Where can I get a Korean lash lift in the US?
The Korean lash lift is becoming increasingly popular, and finding a technician who offers the service is easy with a salon booking app like Fresha. In New York's Koreatown, for example, there are lots of salons offering similar services, but Fresha lets you search for treatments wherever you are.
While it’s not the cheapest option, I can’t recommend a Korean lash lift over a traditional one enough — not just because the results are more striking, but because my lashes feel healthy, not parched. To me, that makes it well worth it.
This story was originally published on Refinery29 UK.
