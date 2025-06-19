Meet The Influencer Helping K-Beauty Brands Cater To Dark Skin Tones

DG: Yes, so the makeup brand TirTir only had nine shades at the time, which is actually a lot for a K-beauty brand — the standard is like three. I was invited to an event by a local store in Toronto, and everybody at the event was getting the nine shades of the TirTir except for me because it didn't come in my shade. But I was like, “Can I just have it anyway?” I get home and I try it [and I made a video of me] being like, “Hey, this is a really awesome foundation, the coverage is beautiful, it's like a satin finish, and I love it, but it doesn't come in my shade”. So I said, “If you guys ever expand [your shade ranges], call me.” The brand actually did contact me, and they came out with 20 shades, which was like unheard of for a Korean makeup brand. That 20th shade was my shade. Now they have 40 shades.