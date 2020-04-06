6 Knotted Headbands To Liven Up Any Zoom Meeting

As we adjust to social distancing, our new normal, we're constantly thinking up new ways to feel better and stay positive and productive from home. Sometimes, "better" is as simple as throwing on lipstick, trading your leggings for a pair of denim, or simply doing your hair. But when we're feeling less than motivated to pull out hot tools and hair products, an accessory is an easy way to feel polished — and that's where headbands come in.
A good headband is like a glamorous cake topper for your look: minimal work for maximum impact. Not to mention, one can also disguise evidence that you haven't touched your strands in days. And, according to fashion and lifestyle shopping platform ShopStyle, accessories that are visible during video calls, including headbands, earrings, and scarves, are up over 1,000% on its website in the past month.
Recently, knotted headbands in particular have become the new "It" accessory, with brands like Lele Sadoughi reimagining the chunky style. Ahead, we rounded up some of our favorite trendy pieces that'll make your hair — in a messy bun, day-old braids, or any other way — feel like a masterpiece.
