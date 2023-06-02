These Slip-On Sneakers From Amazon Are A Cinch To Put On

Now, onto the star attraction: The back of the sneaker carries a plastic cage design that bends down and then immediately bounces back to its original shape when the foot slips inside. This trademarked HandsFree Labs Technology means that putting on my shoes took me literally just one second, as demonstrated by the GIF I made above. All the time-consuming parts I hate about putting on sneakers — squeezing with both hands, pulling up the back of the shoe, double-knotting my laces — have all been reduced to zero effort. Removing them was just as hands-free. I simply used my other foot to hold the bottom of one shoe in place, and it wiggled right off.