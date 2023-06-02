These Slip-On Sneakers From Amazon Are A Cinch To Put On

Life is hard enough already, so I'm all about recommending things that help conserve time and energy — from low-effort makeup to genius Amazon products for lazy people. I'm a chronic procrastinator when it comes to mundane tasks, like bending down and tying my shoelaces, so I was high-key intrigued when I saw a Facebook ad for the Athens Slip-On Sneakers from Kizik.
The Utah-based brand claims that these are "the easiest shoes you will ever put on." The holy grail of comfortable sneakers, if you will. The brand's unique selling point is a heel design that makes popping on and off your shoes completely hands-free. As you can imagine, I was all too happy to try out some comfy footwear that makes getting ready to go out less of a chore.
Read ahead for my honest thoughts after wearing the brand's bestseller style, The Athens, for two weeks. Spoiler: They are a total game changer for my lazy bones.
The first thing I noticed about these sneakers is how they required no adjustment period, at all. I typically expect a blister or two — or at least some level of discomfort — when I'm breaking into a pair of new shoes. But thanks to a stretchy knit upper, these kicks gently molded to my feet, while still leaving a decent amount of breathing space in the toe box and the back of the heel. For a pair of slip-ons, they come with a decently high tongue. This is a big plus in my book since I often struggle with my foot slipping and wiggling in slip-on shoes that lack these features.
Another thing I immediately clocked was how they look no different than your average pair of sneakers. Most slip-ons, while comfortable, are pretty limited in terms of aesthetics. They come with visible elastics and look like orthopedic shoes. The Athens have proper shoelaces, even if they are for visual purposes only. There is also a vast array of colorways, ranging from dark blue to blush pink. There are even more color combos if you shop on the official Kizik website.
Now, onto the star attraction: The back of the sneaker carries a plastic cage design that bends down and then immediately bounces back to its original shape when the foot slips inside. This trademarked HandsFree Labs Technology means that putting on my shoes took me literally just one second, as demonstrated by the GIF I made above. All the time-consuming parts I hate about putting on sneakers — squeezing with both hands, pulling up the back of the shoe, double-knotting my laces — have all been reduced to zero effort. Removing them was just as hands-free. I simply used my other foot to hold the bottom of one shoe in place, and it wiggled right off.
The uber-convenient heel design is obviously the main draw, but the comfortable soles deserve a shout-out, too. The outsoles had just the right amount of bounce to aid my walking and running, and foamy insoles stayed soft and cushiony after a whole day of running errands. Another bonus? The insoles can be cleaned in the laundry machine.
"I am having surgery on my shoulder and won’t be able to use my arm for the next three months. These make it so easy to get ready."
Heather, kizik.com reviewer
One small gripe I have about my Kizik Athens is how I wish they were machine washable. My pair of white sneakers got dirty quite quickly. This isn't a total dealbreaker: The dirt came out pretty easily with a toothbrush and some dishwashing liquid, but a lazier cleaning option would have been perfect.
After running around town in my Kizik Athens for two weeks straight, I'm seriously tempted to abandon my shoe haul and wear these from here on. These sneakers are just so comfy and completely effortless to get on and off, making them an excellent purchase for time-strapped people or someone suffering from joint pain or other injuries. They also have serious potential as an easy travel shoe. The only headache left on your to-do list? Deciding what style and color to get since the brand offers multiple versions with an easy-to-remove mechanism.
