We Found Easy-Yet-Elevated Work Outfits For Summer

"There’s a bit of weight with the fabric, so it drapes really nicely over your body without looking too much like a boxy sheath. A hidden zipper pocket, cuffed sleeves, and an exposed seam down the back are the little details that communicate that this is a high-quality piece. The hem is intentionally unfinished by the brand so that you can customize the dress to your desired length; it did hit at my ankles on my 5-foot frame, so I’ll probably cut this down to calf length eventually. The earthy olive color looks so cute with warm, brown tones, which is the majority of the accessories I own, so I'm excited to dress it up with a leather braided belt, gold jewelry, and strappy sandals — though it has more than earned its keep with the coziness."