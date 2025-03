Speaking to the kink club scene, Hanny Amin, who co-runs Klub Verboten , says “we have a multi-level safety net in place” during events. “We curate an audience with awareness of how to navigate kink spaces,” Amin says. “This happens through our membership system and door vetting procedures, leaving the most ignorant ones at the doors. In the second instance, we provide the most trained safeguarding team. They are there to spot unwanted feelers, step in and support when things go sideways. Whilst we can't ensure 100% safety, we mitigate the risks unlike any other ‘regular’ club.” If uncomfortable behaviour is reported at a kink night, it’s taken seriously, which sadly isn’t always true of standard clubs. “We will always have your back on all concerns flagged with our team pre-, mid- or post-event,” she adds. People can be banned and have their memberships revoked if they don’t play by the rules.