Kimora Lee Simmons Takes Us Back In Time To 2005

Refinery29 celebrates 20 years by going back to where it all began: 2005. The year that defined pop culture, fashion, and modern ambition.This special episode of R29 The Rewind features Kimora Lee Simmons, who sits down with Refinery29 Chief Content Officer Brooke DeVard to revisit the year through Kimora’s lens.Together, they unpack the rise of the Baby Phat empire, the influence of early-2000s music and pop culture, Kimora’s life at the height of it all, and how that moment continues to shape fashion, money, and culture today.R29 The Rewind is an episodic series where we sit down with icons from every era to go way, way back and revisit the moments that shaped culture then and now.