Anyone familiar with the often baffling layout of New York apartments will tell you that, sometimes, you just have to get inventive. For White, that meant turning breakfast banquettes into a cozy seating area and skillfully disguising her at-home fitness equipment in the chicest of ways. “I’m a huge fan of function and design and fitness,” she shares. But there was just one problem: the trampoline was ugly. White created an ottoman-slash-trampoline that quickly went viral. “Who even knew that a trampoline could look so fabulous?” she says.