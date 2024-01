Kim Kardashian’s Viral TikTok Reactivates Tanning Bed Legislation

It's been a long time coming. Back in December of 2015, the FDA proposed a rule that would ban minors from using tanning beds. Still, 9 years later and we don't have a final ruling. Meanwhile, each year the cases of skin cancer continue to rise and US teens and young adults continue to use tanning beds. The good news is that this current legislation is moving, it's in the final rule stage, anticipated to be finalized in March of this year. The Foundation and R29 are also reaching out to members of Congress to see if they can help us put pressure on the FDA to act. This movement is not to shame Kim — she's an adult and can make her own choices — but to protect the lives of minors who are currently at an unnecessarily increased risk for developing skin cancer until we ban tanning beds.