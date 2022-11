Kim Kardashian On The Skin-Care Product She Can’t Live Without: “Maybe It’s An Age Thing”

Let it be known: as far as holidays go, Kim Kardashian is way more into Christmas. "I’m so not a Thanksgiving person. Don’t like it," she tells Refinery29. This isn't entirely shocking — history has shown she is a very generous and excellent gift giver , much like the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan (remember when Kris Jenner gave all of her kids matching electric cars?! ) It makes sense then that she decided to launch the very first SKKN By Kim Pop-up at Westfield Century City Mall just in time for peak holiday shopping season, making it even easier for her Los Angeles fans to snag some presents. "I think it's so important for people to feel and test the products. I think it's definitely different than when you're ordering something online," she says during a surprise appearance for the shop's opening day. Kardashian has found major success with her SKIMS Pop-Ups , so doing one for SKKN was the next natural move for the beauty entrepreneur. "I’m so used to that DTC model. I love explaining about texture and talking about what the products do, but it’s a whole different experience for you to feel it and try it for yourself — to feel the packaging and see what we’re all about."