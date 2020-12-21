For This Model-Turned-Makeup Entrepreneur, Prayer Is Her Power Source

After doing her own makeup backstage for years, fashion model Kim Baker decided to pursue her passion and become a full-time celebrity makeup artist. When she saw the confidence in her clients after working with them, Baker set out to launch her own cosmetics brand, Glamazon Beauty, to provide all women with the tools they need to show off their best selves. This is what makes her feel powerful...
I feel most powerful when...
"I am helping women feel confident and become the very best version of themselves. Confidence is priceless. To witness a woman look in the mirror and feel self-assured and appreciate her beauty is a phenomenal feeling. My motto is to urge all women to own their beauty and then share it with the world."
Power means to me...
"Self-love. It's unfortunate how self-love seems like a thing that's easier said than done for most people. However, to know and understand your self-worth without any form of validation is a very intoxicating and invigorating state of mind. When you have a sense of self-love you shy away from the bare-minimum, judgements, and criticism. You begin to embrace, love, and cherish your own uniqueness and there's great power in that."
What do you do when you feel powerless?
"Prayer and meditation is my go to! I was always taught to "let go and let God." That is how I re-set my thought pattern. I don't know where I would be without my faith."
What is your power anthem?
"'My Power' by Beyoncé. All of Queen B's songs are beyond stellar. However, this song knocks it out the park both lyrically and instrumentally. I'm an immense advocate of women empowerment, and Beyoncé always delivers on music that makes people feel beautifully empowered."
Who is your power icon?
"My mother, June Baker. I have never met a more giving, kind, and disciplined woman. She has willpower of steal. I also admire women like actresses and political activists Jane Fonda and Oprah Winfrey."
What do you wear when you want to feel powerful?
"All black, of course — the makeup artist uniform. Makeup, hair, high heels, and a kick ass bag!"
