While I firmly believe that you can reinvent yourself at any time, I’ve always welcomed a new year transformation. It’s the perfect way to blow off the cobwebs of the previous year and lean into the opportunity for change. Even though I find myself cringing as I type this, I’m convinced there’s something energizing about embracing the ‘new year, new me’ mentality. But this time, rather than setting resolutions or mood-boarding how I want the next 12 months to look, I decided to take a more drastic (or at least a more immediate) approach — and that meant it was time for a haircut.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Bob haircuts have been trending for a while now, and as my hair currently fell well below my chest, I knew there’d be no style more transformative than a sleek, short cut. But deciding which style of bob to go for proved no mean feat. After all, there are plenty of trends to choose between, from the Italian bob (a neck-grazing, chunky-ended style), to the “butterfly lob” (a layered long bob). That’s just the tip of the iceberg. For all the bobs that popped up on my timeline, though, one haircut came up again and again.
What is the kicked bob haircut?
You’ll have recently spotted the kicked bob on celebrities like Hailey Bieber and America Ferrera. While I’m calling this the kicked bob, it’s actually a style with many names like the flicked bob and the turned-out bob. Arguably the most fun of them all, though, is the bell bottom bob, as it mimics the flare of a pair of ‘70s bell bottom denim jeans.
However you describe it, this bob is a blunt cut sans layers, which falls at shoulder length or just above. “The ‘kick’ is the way the ends of the hair are styled outward, creating that swooping, slightly flipped-out look,” said Amelia Evans, art director at Hare & Bone salon — and the woman behind my new look. “It adds a bit of volume and movement [to the cut], making it perfect for those who want a bob that’s fun and dynamic,” she explained.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
The great thing about this look is that it’s adaptable, said Evans: “It can suit anybody especially as we can [personalize] the length,” Evans said. She added, “The most important thing to note, however, is that it’s all about styling, so it’s best for someone [who is] happy to spend time blow-drying the flick.”
What’s it like to get the kicked bob haircut?
Once I’d decided that the kicked bob was for me, it was time to head to the salon, and I went armed with a picture of my ideal cut — this one as seen on content creator Kristy Sarah Scott. It’s always best to give a hairstylist some visuals to ensure you’re both on the same page about the look you want to achieve.
Evans then talked me through the process, which consisted of a dry cut to remove most of the length, followed by a wash at the basin and then some more trimming to achieve the perfect blunt cut. We also talked about length because, as Evans mentioned earlier, the kicked bob can easily be tailored to suit your needs. I decided to go a little shorter than Kristy, opting for a chin-length cut that would still look chic as it eventually reached my shoulders. “The great thing about a kicked bob is that it’s the perfect balance between structured and playful,” Evans told me as she snipped away.
How do you style the kicked bob at home?
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Cut aside, the real magic happens during the styling process. After applying Davines This is a Volume Boosting Mousse, $35, through my hair for hold, Evans moved on to drying my hair. “First, blow-dry with a flat brush [or a paddle brush] to make sure the roots are completely dry, and nice and sleek,” she told me. As my hair is naturally wavy, this is an important step for achieving the smooth finish I desire for this look going forward. “Then use a medium round brush with ceramic bristles to turn the ends up,” Evans advised. Try Mane BRB 1.7" Ceramic Round Hair Brush, $33. “The key is to aim the air flow of the dryer underneath [the brush] to create lift,” she continued, “then finish with a hairspray to add hold and to keep the style in place.”
Surprisingly, styling my kicked bob at home is just as easy as Evans showed me at the salon. After washing, I add a coat of heat protector spray and pull a handful of mousse through the mid-lengths and ends before working my way around the ends with a round brush and a blowdryer. This creates a soft kick that still has plenty of movement. For a more glam look, however, I’ve taken it a step further, wrapping the ends around a curling iron — held horizontally — to create a more structured and rounded roll. You could also use a hot brush like ghd Duet Blowdry 2-in-1 Hair Dryer Brush, $399, or BaByliss PRO Nano Titanium Compact Hot Air Brush, $59.99, if you’d prefer to spend less.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
What’s the kicked bob haircut like IRL?
You might think that the aftermath of a drastic cut like this would make me question my choice, especially as my hair was so long to begin with. In reality, I felt the exact opposite. As soon as I took off the black salon cape (arguably the least stylish part of any haircutting experience), I felt instantly transformed. The kicked bob has made my brunette lengths feel cooler and more polished, but it still has a playful edge that I love.
The kicked bob has transformed my wardrobe, too. I took myself clothes shopping following my appointment and found myself drawn to pieces I would’ve skipped past on any other day, like strapless tops and high neck jumpers. It was as if my fresh cut had imbued me with a newfound confidence in my own personal style.
While most short cuts are a transformation, I’m convinced that the kicked bob is the chicest of them all. Evans described the finished result best: “It’s part retro glamour with a modern, fresh spin,” she told me. I've had the style for a few weeks now and I’m inclined to agree. I couldn’t be happier with my hair.
This story was originally published on Refinery29 UK.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT