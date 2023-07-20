ADVERTISEMENT
If you’ve noticed tiny, rough bumps on your arms, chest, or elsewhere on your bod and thought to yourself, “huh?” then you’re not alone. keratosis pilaris (also known as KP, or the slightly less charming moniker, “chicken skin”) is a relatively common skin concern, and like acne — especially cystic or hormonal varieties — can be tough to treat. However, with the right products in your shower, getting smoother, softer skin is well in your reach.
Unlike body acne, the issue has nothing to do with increased oil production or hormones going crazy. "Keratosis pilaris is caused by a buildup of dead cells within your hair follicles," New York City-based dermatologist and Mount Sinai Hospital's Director of Cosmetic and Clinical Research Joshua Zeichner, MD, tells Refinery29. "We cannot completely eliminate it, but we can make it look a lot better; the basic premise of treatment is hydrating the skin and using exfoliating ingredients to remove the dead skin cells." And while treatments range from lotions to scrubs and more, don't hesitate to make an appointment with a trusted board-certified dermatologist if you’re unsure about what options are best for you. That said, if you're ready to try an OTC product, these 11 products will help you get on the right track to smooth, bump-free skin.
