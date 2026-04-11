The Scent That Got Me The Most Compliments At Coachella? 818 x Salt & Stone
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Coachella may be the main event, but this year, some of the most buzzworthy moments happened a few miles away at 818 Outpost, and the proof was literally in the air.
The first thing I noticed stepping into Kendall Jenner's exclusive 818 Outpost desert party wasn't the celebrity faces or the DJ booth. It was the scent. Sweet but never cloying, tropical but grounded, the Salt & Stone x 818 Tequila Amber & Agave collection had quietly taken over the space, and honestly, my skin.
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I instantly spritzed my body from head to toe with the mist once I caught a whiff of the intoxicating notes. And even while sweating throughout the day, I was stopped by a couple of people asking me what scent was I wearing. Never one to gatekeep, of course, I told them exactly where to find the booth to get it for themselves.
The limited-edition collab, which includes a body wash, mist, and deodorant, is the kind of find that makes you understand why people fight for festival invite lists. Notes of coconut and rose hit first, followed by a warm vanilla finish, while skin-nourishing ingredients like shea butter and aloe leaf juice keep it from veering into dessert territory. Guests were sent home with travel-size freebies of the full collection, and the good news for everyone else: It's available to shop now at Sephora and Salt & Stone's website. Well, that is until it inevitably sells out.
That kind of discovery is exactly what makes 818 Outpost more than a party. Now in its fourth year, Jenner's invite-only daytime event has quietly become one of the most talked-about brand moments of Coachella season.
Jenner herself set the tone, moving through the crowd with the ease of someone equally comfortable as both founder and host, stopping for hugs with model Winnie Harlow, who later made her own rounds pulling fans in for selfies. Damon Idris and NFL quarterback Caleb Williams were also spotted soaking in the scene.
The real surprise came when Justine Skye took the stage for an unannounced set, closing with a shoutout to her bestie Jenner before handing the microphone back to headliner Kaytranada.
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Lizzo also briefly jumped on stage to hype the crowd, while Kylie Jenner was spotted sitting under an umbrella.
Beyond the fragrance collab, the brand ecosystem ran deep. Hailey Bieber's Rhode served up cocktail holders with mini 818 bottles and lip gloss tubes. Kourtney Kardashian's Lemme supplements, Khloé's Khloud snacks, and Kylie's newly launched k20 by Sprinter electrolyte drink mixes with collagen peptides and hyaluronic acid rounded out the Kardashian-Jenner brand universe in full force.
Altogether, it was a mini festival with maximum impact.
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