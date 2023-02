Katya Echazarreta Was The First Mexican-Born Woman In Space, & She’s Just Getting Started

On June 4, 2022, Katya Echazarreta became the first Mexican-born woman (and one of the youngest people ever) to fly to space — she's also interned at NASA and worked on five of their missions. Now, at age 27, she's the co-host of Netflix IRL, a YouTube series by Netflix and is pursuing a master's degree in electrical and computer engineering at Johns Hopkins University, all while continuously creating electrical engineering content on social media. Oh, and she was offered a full-time position at NASA upon graduation. Here's why she does it.