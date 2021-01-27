What was the process of scaling your business?

That was so new to me. When I was still working in entertainment, I started looking into the cannabis space. Like I said, I had Miss Grass as this side hustle I was doing, and the [cannabis] regulations were changing in a lot of states, including California, which had just voted for recreational cannabis. It wasn't implemented yet, but it was voted on. I just felt like it was the time more than ever — I got opportunities at the time because I had the side hustle. Whenever I was around anyone talking about cannabis, I was always part of that conversation. One, because I have always been a cannabis consumer and love this plant so much and two, because I had Miss Grass that I could point to and be like, I have this whole thing. That led me to an opportunity to do a big Coachella event: They had asked me to program a geodesic dome that was the Miss Grass lounge, with all of these activities in it that catered to more of a conscious consumer of cannabis. That was sort of the catalyst and the point of, Okay, this can no longer be a side hustle for me anymore. I need to either do this full time or not — and obviously, you know what the answer was!