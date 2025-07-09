Karol G Is in Her Tropicoqueta Era. Here’s How You Can Achieve the Look & Lifestyle Too
When Karol G first announced Tropicoqueta, it wasn’t just an album drop — it was the birth of a whole new era. Sonically, it draws on the rhythmic backbone of coastal Colombian genres and Latin pop, while visually it pulls from a lineage of larger-than-life Latina icons. Think legendary Latin American showgirls, Gloria Trevi’s rebellious glam, Celia Cruz’s unapologetic vibrancy, and the pastel-filtered drama of early-2000s telenovelas. These icons embody the fearless femininity and spectacle that Karol channels through every sequined fringe and neon hue in Tropicoqueta. With the album, Karol invites us to embrace a style rooted in the tropics: playful, bright, and unapologetically Latina (Foreva).
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
In conversation with Karol, she emphasized how deeply personal this project is. “I wanted this to be my dream album, like the perfect playlist I’d listen to with my inner circle,” she told Refinery29 Somos. That intimacy radiates through every creative choice. The tropical color palette, ruffled skirts, beaded accessories, beach-wave hair, and dewy finishes are all nods to the textures and details woven into our culture. Tropicoqueta celebrates an everyday glamour that exists across Latin America, but it also signals a shift in Latin music fashion, which has long been dominated by streetwear and urbano silhouettes. Karol’s maximalist, folkloric approach is a reminder that softness, color, and theatricality are also powerful.
Bringing the spirit of Tropicoqueta to life doesn’t stop at the music or visuals, either. Karol’s even created a real-world version of the era through an immersive Airbnb experience in her hometown of Medellín. “Welcoming my fans to Medellín means everything to me,” she says. “After spending two years on tour and being away from home, I realized there’s truly no place like it.” Designed as a sensory dive into her world, the Tropicoqueta-themed stay includes charm bracelet making, body art, a curated menu of her favorite local dishes, and music by her go-to orchestra, TOMATE’s. It’s a chance to feel the heart and soul behind the album firsthand, whether you’re there or drawing inspiration from afar.
At the core of Tropicoqueta is an alter ego Karol created called Ivonny, a fierce, flirtatious, unshakeable persona who helped access a freer version of herself when life got complicated. Ivonny isn’t just a costume or a character; she’s a mindset Karol leaned into to push through difficult moments. “I realized I could get through those low points by stepping into that confidence,” she says. And in that moment of clarity, the tropicoqueta era was born.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Tropicoqueta is an open invitation to anyone ready to tap into that same fiery energy. Whether you’re chasing the summer heat or just craving a little more color and texture in your day-to-day, this aesthetic encourages embracing the layers that speak to a tropical heritage and strong sense of self. If you’re ready to step into your own tropicoqueta era, this is your moment to claim it. Here are five ways you can achieve the look and lifestyle this summer.
Adopt the Tropicoqueta attitude.
So, what does it really mean to be a tropicoqueta? When we asked Karol, she described her as “a cute, tropical, flirty girl who’s bold, proud of who she is, and lives her life playfully, freely, and authentically.” Tropicoqueta is a mindset as much as an aesthetic, one rooted in confidence as a form of resilience. Karol created her alter ego Ivonny as a way to tap into that energy. And honestly, that’s the part that’s so relatable. It wasn’t about pretending, but rather about amplifying the parts of herself that were already there: magica, mistica, etica, and exotica.
The song “Ivonny Bonita” captures it best: “tambien tiene miedos, pero eso no la atormenta … ella es tan sensible, tan discreta, tan caliente, inteligente.” She’s not perfect, but she’s whole. That’s the spirit of a tropicoqueta. It’s about being multidimensional: soft and strong, ambitious and emotional, and sensual and spiritual. Some days you show up glittering and loud, and others you’re quiet but undeniable. Call on your inner Ivonny and let her flirt with the sun, cry if she needs to, and live out loud.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Dress to sparkle.
In Karol’s universe, clothes are an extension of the attitude: fearless, expressive, and dipped in sunlight. Think textures that shimmer and sway, like fringe, satin, sequins, metallics. A tropicoqueta’s closet leans into movement and sensuality: halter tops that tie low on the back, ruched mini skirts, body-skimming dresses, low-slung skirts, flared pants, lace-up sandals, and crochet bags. The silhouettes are sensual but never stiff. They’re soft, draped, and breezy, made for warm nights and open windows.
Skin is part of the look, too. A tropicoqueta shows what she wants, when she wants — legs, belly, shoulders — not for anyone else’s gaze, but because the breeze feels good and her body is hers to adorn. Color is your co-star, so lean into bright, juicy, sun-charged shades like gold, mango, hibiscus, lime, and turquoise. There’s no room for beige minimalism here. Tropicoquetas reject the idea of subtlety in favor of joyful expression.
Add all the bling.
Tropicoqueta accessories are the exclamation point at the end of your style sentence. Karol’s world is layered with details that swing and sparkle. Picture oversized flower-shaped earrings, a real flower plucked from a tree and tucked behind your ear, beaded anklets that jangle, rhinestone-studded hair clips, and rings that look like they belong in a beachside flea-market. Charm bracelets are essential, especially if you’ve made one with your “Amiga Mía.” In this aesthetic realm, belts aren’t exactly functional, they’re for slinging low on the hips with some metallic or pearl-studded details that add dimension. Every accessory flirts with the next.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
The G in Karol G Now Stands for gloss, glitter, and glow.
You want to be bronzed, glowing, and slightly sweaty, just like Karol G on the Tropicoqueta album cover. Start with a luminous, creamy bronzer to get that warm, sun-kissed base going. Then layer on a highlighter with some serious glow factor on your cheekbones, collarbones, and shoulders so you look like you just stepped out of the ocean. Don’t hold back on color. Glossy lips in guava pink and coral orange are the perfect shades, and around your eyes you can keep things natural with brown liner or go a little wilder with electric colors like blue or lime green if you’re feeling it. For lashes, you want something lush, try falsies or a voluminous mascara.. When styling your hair, think messy beach waves, slick braids, or curls set free. Toss in a bit of sea salt spray or texture spray to keep those tropical vibes seeming effortless. And honestly, if a little mascara smudges while you’re dancing and sweating, even better, that's just the glow of living in the moment.
Live the Tropicoqueta life.
If you can make it to Medellín, Karol’s Airbnb experience is the dream version of this world. It’s set in her hometown and filled with pieces of her real life. “I wanted people to feel what I feel when I’m home,” she says. “That energy, that warmth — it’s where everything in this era came from.” But you don’t need a boarding pass to tap in. The tropicoqueta mood lives in the rituals you create: tiny, tender, extra moments. Host a dinner with your girls and make your favorite comida casera. Throw on a bikini and journal in the sun. Turn your room into a studio and take photos in your fave tropicoqueta outfit, or blast the album while making charm bracelets on the floor. No matter where you are, you can channel that feeling. That’s living tropicoqueta.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT