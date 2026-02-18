Channel ’80s Cool With These Karol G x Reebok Classic Relaunches
With “Born Classic. Worn For Life,” Reebok is bringing in a new iteration of the sneaker brand’s long-favorite style — and for Karol G, who’s fronting the campaign, just wearing the latest drop is, literally, a dream come true.
In January, when the Colombian pop star was named Reebok’s new global brand ambassador, Karol G — born Carolina Giraldo Navarro — told Complex that growing up in Medellín in the early 2000s, she’d get lost in reveries of herself walking around her school campus in a pair of Reebok Classics.
“Wearing Reeboks became a huge thing when I was at school, especially this Classic version. Having a pair felt like everything. I remember dreaming about them, imagining how it would feel to finally wear them and show them off,” she told the publication.
The sneakers were so popular among Latine youth that Reebok even collaborated with the biggest star of reggaeton at the time, Daddy Yankee, for a “DY” signature sneaker and apparel line in 2005.
Now, with reggaeton one of the most popular genres in the world and Karol G as one of its front-runners, it’s her turn. And the Grammy award-winning singer isn’t just wearing Reebok Classics like she dreamed — campaign photos of her in the 131-year-old footwear brand can be seen all over, from Medellín to the rest of the world.
As part of “Born Classic. Worn For Life,” the sports culture brand launched its most popular lifestyle sneakers crafted in 100% real, full-grain premium garment leather, including Club C 85 Vintage, Freestyle Lo, Workout Plus.
And while the sneakers were just made available on February 18, WWD reported in late January that just the announcement of Karol G as Reebok’s latest ambassador generated $1.1 million in Media Impact Value (MIV) in 48 hours for the footwear brand.
Swipe to see what all the hype is about.