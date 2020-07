Kandi Burruss: Advice To My 26-Year-Old Self

For example, I was invited to open for the *NSYNC No Strings Attached Tour, but my manager at the time was strongly urging me to stick with the urban market. I’d been writing pop hits — “ Don’t Think I’m Not ” was big on the crossover charts, and I appeared on the No Strings Attached album — and the label was worried that “Don’t Think I’m Not” wasn’t performing on the urban charts. Plus, my manager had more of a relationship with urban tours. He said he was going to put me on tour with Cash Money and Nelly, but I knew it wasn’t right for me. At the end of the day, you have to listen to your gut and do what you know feels right for you. Even if it goes wrong, you’ll know you made the decision for yourself. There were definitely other times where I was on a roll and having consistent success, and I was more assertive about what I wanted — and I got it.