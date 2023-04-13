"Like most hair oils, the texture had a good amount of slip and was clear in color. Per K18’s publicist, I was advised that a little goes a long way with this stuff since it’s so concentrated. After I showered and washed my hair (which I do two to three times per week), I towel-dried with my Aquis before dispensing four or five drops of K18 hair oil onto my hands and spreading it through my fingers. Focusing my mid-lengths to ends, I finger-combed the oil into my damp (not dripping wet) hair and did a little scrunching to revive my wave pattern. I'm not exaggerating when I say that my hair air-dried to frizz-free perfection, and it felt so soft, healthy, and shiny. A lot of oils tend to weigh down my thick yet fine hair, but this one was truly a weightless wonder. Consider me hooked." —Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer