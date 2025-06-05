For The First Time In Nearly 12 Years, Jupiter In Cancer Is Here

For the first time in nearly 12 years Jupiter is entering its favorite sign, Cancer. This is a phenomenal moment for emotional expansion and personal growth, as well as being able to have a sympathetic approach to worldly matters. From June 9th to June 30th, 2026, we will be surfing the waves of Jupiter in Cancer, doing our enchanting crab walk.
It's time for us to tap into our intuition and to embrace our empathetic nature. Caring will come naturally to us all, allowing us to look after our loved ones and receive affection in return. The caveat is that we may give too much away to those who are undeserving. Knowing when to hold in the energy is key to avoiding feeling as though we're being taken for granted. We should make sure that our loving cup is full first and then see how we can replenish others. Remember that the crab has a protective shell and lets minimal people into its world, so choosing to interacting with a select few is essential to our well-being.
Throughout this transit, we will crave security on all fronts. That doesn't mean at times we won't use the pinchers. We’re only human, even when we are behaving crabbily, so it’s important to give ourselves some grace. We will have our moments, especially when we have to fight for what we want in an effort to attain happiness. We also might argue on the behalf of those we care about. Defending the underdog is how we want to strike back. Jupiter in Cancer isn't afraid to be brave and bold, as long as there is a significant meaning behind the actions we take.
Two of the most significant aspects that Jupiter is making are to the planets Saturn and Neptune. Jupiter in Cancer squares Saturn in Aries on June 15th. This intense transit will make us feel like we’re unable to make decisions or moves. Information may be delayed, causing us to get annoyed. We also might feel as though relationships aren’t flowing the way we want them to, resulting in a standstill.
The intense vibe changes three days later, when Neptune in Aries shares a similar fraught connection with Jupiter in Cancer on June 18th. We could over idealize people and ignore their flaws (total fandom energy) which we’ll regret weeks later. Take a step back to see who they really are and if they’re the person they’re projecting and portraying. Keep your eyes wide open.
Spiritual endeavors are highlighted. This could mean that we take a yoga class, align with nature, or begin astrology lessons. Whatever we choose to do, know that it is a step in the right direction, as it’s leading us towards cultivating our interests and becoming more knowledgeable.
From November 11th to March 10th, 2026 the prosperous planet will be moonwalking. Contrary to popular belief, Jupiter retrograde is not a bad time. The retrograde gives us a chance to catch up with our aspirations and hopes. We'll also be able to tackle subjects and educate ourselves, providing the motivational glow up that we need.
Although we might be dragging our feet when it comes to travel, it'll be nice to find comfort in our homes, connecting with our family, and reminiscing. The private time away from the public eye will help us know where we're going because we'll be able to understand what drives us forward due to the connection with our ancestors. Our stories are important, which is why we should value them. Try the recipe from your great-grandmother's cookbook, drive your grandmother's car, make a scrapbook with your parents and siblings.
Jupiter’s stint in Cancer is an auspicious time because it is the planet's favorite place to be. Jupiter loves to be in Cancer because everything is more fluid. As long as the waves continue to roll, we will transcend with them. So roll the dice, and bet on yourself and take a chance with those you love.
