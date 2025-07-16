July’s Tarotscopes Will Help You Stay Grounded Through Uncertainty
We’re living in a moment when the only constant seems to be uncertainty. With global headlines growing more alarming by the day and the U.S. economy teetering toward a recession, life feels like a series of never-ending plot twists. As a result, many of us are mentally overwhelmed by a constant undercurrent of worry, fear, anxiety, and stress.
The month of July is calling us to be bold, courageous, and charismatic leaders. As the days get warmer, and Cancer season pivots into the fiery confidence of Leo, we’re entering an astrological moment that radiates pure Main Character Energy.
It’s time to take up space and spark your own revolution (whether it’s internal or out loud). Rather than worrying about the unpredictability of life, use these Tarotscopes as your compass to realign, refocus, and fully embody the main character of your story so you can thrive even when you don’t know exactly what the future holds.