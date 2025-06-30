Your July Horoscope Is Here — & You’re Going To Feel Very Different
Cosmic beings, July 2025 will feel different than any month we’ve experienced in recent memory… not just because it is different, but because we are. On July 7th, Uranus, the planet of disruption, awakening, and revolution, enters Gemini for the first time since 1942. Yes, that 1942. The last time Uranus was here, the world was at war, nations were grappling with identity, misinformation was being weaponized, and technologies like the radio and telephone were reshaping how humans connected.
Now, we’re at the threshold of a new kind of information revolution — and this time, we get to choose how we show up. Uranus in Gemini is here to rewrite the rules of how we speak, think, teach, text, post, and connect. The question is: Will we use our voice to divide or to liberate?
This shift won’t happen all at once. Think of July 2025 as a preview window. Uranus will be in Gemini from July 7th to November 7th, then dip back into Taurus until April 25, 2026, when it oﬃcially begins a seven-year stay. So this summer is your chance to observe what the next era of your life — and humanity — is asking of you. It’s likely we’ll see even more breakthroughs in AI, media, virtual reality, education, and collective resistance movements. But with Pluto in Aquarius (another generational planet in an Air sign), this isn’t just tech hype… it’s soul evolution. A more queer, more creative, more conscious world is trying to emerge from the static. Yes, it can feel chaotic. But chaos is the birth canal of change. July reminds us: we’re not just watching history unfold, we are the unfolding.
The 7/7 portal (aka July 7th) is also significant in astro-numerology. Sevens are the number of spiritual awakening, divine alignment, and completion. Uranus entering Gemini on this date is no coincidence. You may feel like something old is crumbling fast: an identity, relationship, ideology, habit. Let it go. Let it breathe. The more you try to hold on to the old ways, the more disoriented you’ll feel. This is the beginning of fresh air sweeping through your consciousness. Even if you don’t have the whole plan figured out yet, stay open. This is the energy of quantum leaps — and we rarely feel “ready” when they arrive.
Then comes the Capricorn full moon on July 10th, anchoring us with earthy clarity. If Uranus in Gemini is a lightning bolt to the brain, this full moon is the mountain beneath your feet. It asks: What have you built in the last six months? How have you shown up for yourself? Where have you been overly self-critical, and where have you quietly crushed it? This lunation is here to remind you that discipline is divine, but so is celebration. You are not a robot. You are not behind. If you’re alive, growing, and showing up as best you can — that’s legacy work. That’s resilience. That’s enough.
Meanwhile, Neptune and Saturn are both retrograde in Aries this month: Neptune begins its journey on July 4th, and Saturn follows on July 13th. This is the first time in our lifetimes that we’re experiencing these two planets both retrograde in the same sign — a fire sign that rules identity, instinct, and inner courage. And retrogrades in Aries have a specific flavor: they strip us of distractions and say, “Who are you without the noise?” We’re being called inward to reconnect with our inner child — the one who danced just to feel the music, who colored outside the lines, who didn’t care what people thought. That’s where your magic lives. And during times of collective burnout, leaning into joy, softness, and play is not frivolous. It’s radical. As much as the world is spiraling with disinformation, chaos, and control tactics, there is also a counter-energy rising — a movement toward slowness, integrity, pleasure, and repair. This becomes especially clear in the second half of the month.
Mercury retrograde begins July 18th in Leo, joining Saturn and Neptune in the slowdown club. You may feel overstimulated, tired, or more reflective than usual. Don’t fight it. Uranus in Gemini might be speeding up external events, but that doesn’t mean you need to keep up. Give yourself permission to pause. You’re not missing out… you’re plugging back into your own power source.
Once Leo Season begins on July 22nd, followed by the Leo New Moon on July 24th, the fog starts to clear and the fire returns. You may suddenly feel ready to share something you’ve been holding close: a dream, an idea, a desire, a truth. If Cancer Season has been the cocoon, Leo Season is the butterfly’s first stretch. Step into your boldness without apology. Express yourself like someone who knows that vulnerability is power.
And just as July comes to a close, we get two potent transits on July 30th: Chiron retrograde in Aries and Venus entering Cancer. Chiron is an asteroid known as the wounded healer — its retrograde brings deep truths to the surface. You might see a pattern in your behavior, a fear you’ve avoided naming, or a loop you’re finally ready to close. Venus in Cancer softens this process. It reminds us that healing isn’t about fixing — it’s about feeling. We are all walking this road together. Grown adults, inner children, future ancestors. This is a month of paradox: radical disruption and sacred tenderness. Remember cosmic beings: the revolution starts within, and the healing does too.
Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Aries Sun & Rising:
This July 2025, you’re entering a new era of expression, Aries — one that’s less about being the loudest in the room and more about being the clearest in your truth. Uranus, the planet of upheaval and innovation, has oﬃcially entered Gemini and is activating your communication sector for the first time in 80+ years, giving you a preview of what it means to speak in ways that shake up stagnant systems. This isn’t just about what you say, it’s about how you think. Expect your mindset, your relationship with tech, and even your inner dialogue to undergo rapid rewiring. If you’ve ever wanted to podcast, publish, teach, or shift your narrative, this is your cue to do it your way.
Professionally, the full moon in Capricorn on July 10th brings long-awaited recognition. If you’ve been laying low or feeling underappreciated, the spotlight is likely to find you this month — but it’s not about applause, it’s about alignment. Something you committed to six months ago could now be culminating: a project wraps, a title changes, or you finally admit it’s time to pivot. Don’t be afraid to move diﬀerently than you’ve ever moved before… Uranus is guiding you to liberate your definition of “success.”
Then comes Saturn retrograde in your sign on July 13th, and while that might sound like a buzzkill, it’s actually a chance to breathe. You’ve been sprinting toward self-mastery ever since Saturn entered Aries, and now the retrograde invites you to pause and assess: What parts of your identity are built on pressure instead of purpose? You don’t have to carry every weight alone. Unlearning can be just as powerful as action.
By the time Leo Season arrives on July 22nd, you’ll feel flames being lit in your sector of romance, joy, and risk. The Leo New Moon on July 24th asks: What have you been longing to express — creatively, emotionally, sexually — but haven’t dared to name? Name it now. July is your revolution era.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
Money talks, Taurus, but this month, it’s singing a whole new tune. Uranus, the planet of radical change, will leave your sign on 7/7 after a seven year stay, and enter Gemini for four months, activating your income and values sector for the first time since the 1940s, and you’ll feel the tremors immediately. This July through November preview is not just about sudden shifts in your finances, but in what you value about yourself. You may wake up realizing you’re done tolerating underpaid work or investing your energy into what doesn’t reciprocate. Financial freedom looks diﬀerent now — not just more, but better aligned. Let abundance be your rebellion.
The Capricorn full moon on July 10th shines in your sector of exploration, making it an ideal time to widen your world. You may be closing out a chapter related to travel, education, or publishing, and it’s time to integrate the lessons. If something you’ve believed for a long time suddenly feels outdated, trust that inner shift. This lunation wants you to own your wisdom and know that you don’t have to stay loyal to old versions of yourself just because they helped you survive.
Saturn retrograde in Aries (beginning July 13th) turns your attention inward. This retrograde activates your house of spirituality and healing, slowing down your momentum so you can tend to what lies beneath. Dreams may become more vivid. Past versions of you may visit in unexpected ways. Let this retrograde be your spiritual sabbatical — an opportunity to reconnect with your intuition and reclaim your solitude as sacred.
When Leo Season hits on July 22nd and the Leo new moon follows on the 24th, your attention turns to home and your emotional foundation. What parts of you have longed for deeper security, softer spaces, or more nourishing roots? You might feel called to beautify your space, shift where or how you live, or redefine what “home” even means to you. This is your season of rerooting.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
It’s happening: the revolution is personal. Uranus enters your sign on 7/7 (a twin date for a twin sign!) — and though it’s just a four-month preview, it’s already redefining how you see yourself. Uranus hasn’t been in Gemini since 1942, so this is a generational shift, and you’re leading it. This July, you might feel more restless, electric, or even rebellious than usual. Don’t panic. This is the planet of surprise reminding you that you are not meant to stay who you were. Changes in appearance, identity, and how you present to the world may unfold rapidly. Let them. You’re not unraveling… you’re emerging out of your cocoon.
On July 10th, the Capricorn full moon illuminates your sector of intimacy, secrets, and transformation. This isn’t a surface-level lunation. Something deep is ready to be acknowledged — whether it’s the ending of a sexual relationship, the beginning of emotional transparency, or a financial truth that needs confronting. It’s okay if it feels vulnerable. Capricorn energy reminds you that maturity means holding space for the messy and the sacred at once.
Saturn’s retrograde in Aries, starting July 13th, slows things down in your friendship and long-term vision sector. You might realize you’ve outgrown a group or goal that once felt like home. That’s not a failure — it’s growth. Use this 4.5 month retrograde to revisit the big picture: What kind of future are you building, and who do you actually want to build it with?
Then, with Leo Season igniting your communication sector starting July 22nd, and the Leo New Moon following on the 24th, your voice takes center stage. This is a brilliant time to relaunch a brand, share your story, or start a conversation that shifts everything. This month your words can open doors, both personally and professionally. Don’t water yourself down to be understood. Speak like you’ve already arrived.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
You’ve made it to the other side of an emotional revolution, Cancer. And yet, July reminds you that healing is not a destination — it’s a rhythm. On 7/7, Uranus, the planet of surprise, begins its four-month preview in Gemini, activating your sector of closure, dreams, and your subconscious. This may feel like a spiritual static at first — your dreams might become louder, weirder, or more vivid. But this isn’t just noise. It’s a download. You’re receiving information from your higher self, ancestors, and inner child — all asking you to shed, to forgive, to reimagine. Let go of trying to make logical sense of it all. This is a cosmic cleanse.
On July 10th, the Capricorn full moon lights up your partnership sector, bringing clarity to your closest relationships. A connection you’ve been deepening since the Capricorn new moon six months ago could reach a new level, or naturally come to a close. Either way, you’re being asked to take accountability: are you showing up with reciprocity and boundaries? Are you receiving the love you give so freely? You may be more emotional than usual — but that’s not weakness, it’s awareness.
Saturn begins its retrograde on July 13th in your career sector, inviting you to revise how you’re building your legacy. If imposter syndrome or burnout has crept in lately, this is your cosmic cue to restructure the system you’re building your dreams upon. You don’t need to “hustle harder” — you need to lead with more intention and less guilt. Success should feel soul-fed, not soul-drained.
By the time Leo Season arrives on July 22nd, followed by the Leo New Moon on the 24th, your attention shifts to your money, values, and self-worth. This is a moment to set bold financial intentions — not just in terms of income, but in terms of how you value yourself. What you ask for now reflects how deeply you believe in your own abundance. The universe is watching, and matching, your energy.
Leo Sun & Rising:
You’ve been quietly evolving this year, Leo. Now, July blasts open a new portal. On 7/7, Uranus, planet of rebellion and reinvention, enters Gemini, highlighting your sector of social networks and long-term goals — and this four-month preview will radically shift who you associate with and what you dream toward. Friendships that once felt like lifelines might suddenly feel limiting. On the other hand, unexpected connections could activate your next big collaboration. Be open. Your future wants to meet you, but it needs you to let go of the past first.
July 10th’s Capricorn full moon brings a more grounded tone to the mix, helping you reflect on your wellness and work rituals. You may realize you’ve been overextending yourself, or you may receive praise for a job you’ve quietly been crushing. Either way, this lunation urges you to balance output with rest. Your body is a barometer. If you’ve been ignoring its cues, this full moon will lovingly — or loudly — remind you.
Saturn begins its retrograde in Aries on July 13th, turning your attention to what you believe. This is a powerful time to unlearn what you’ve been taught about truth, faith, and freedom. A belief system or academic pursuit you’ve clung to may start to feel shaky — and that’s okay. Let yourself evolve past dogma. You’re allowed to change your mind. You’re allowed to change your life.
Once Leo Season oﬃcially begins on July 22nd and the Leo New Moon lands on the 24th, it’s all eyes on you. You’re not just the main character — you’re the director, the producer, and the set designer. What kind of life are you building for yourself? What kind of story are you writing? You don’t need to shout to be seen. Just be honest. Be radiant. Be real.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
The ground beneath you is shifting, Virgo — but not in a way that should scare you. On the 7th, Uranus oﬃcially enters Gemini, highlighting your career and public image sector, and this four-month preview gives you clues about how you’re meant to evolve professionally. If you’ve felt boxed in or overly “responsible,” Uranus says: break free. It’s time to take risks, experiment, or even pivot. The old ladder-to-success model? Outdated. You’re being asked to innovate, not assimilate.
The full moon in Capricorn on July 10th brings powerful creative closure. Something you’ve been crafting or birthing — whether a project, romantic relationship, or even a part of your identity — is coming to a meaningful turning point. Allow yourself to be seen, praised, or even vulnerable. This full moon wants you to recognize the beauty in your messiness. Joy doesn’t have to be polished. In fact, the more real it is, the more freeing it becomes.
Saturn in Aries begins its retrograde in your intimacy sector on July 13th. This is a slow- burning invitation to check in on how much you’re giving — and whether it’s being received with the reverence you deserve. Emotional, sexual, and financial entanglements may need revisiting. It’s not about control, it’s about clarity. What and who are you merging with, and why?
By the time Leo Season hits on July 22nd, followed by the Leo New Moon on the 24th, your energy naturally turns inward. You’re in a reflective, behind-the-scenes mood. This new moon is ideal for journaling, meditating, or retreating — not because you’re avoiding life, but because you’re integrating it. You’ve been doing so much, Virgo. Now’s the time to gather yourself before the world asks for more.
Libra Sun & Rising:
Libra, this July 2025, your mind is entering new terrain. With Uranus, the planet of surprise, shifting into Gemini on 7/7, your sector of expansion, truth, and long-distance journeys is receiving a four-month activation. You’re ready to think radically, live globally, and speak freely. Whether you’re planning a relocation, writing a book, applying to grad school, or dismantling outdated ideologies — this is your signal to leap. You’ve outgrown playing it safe. Curiosity is your new compass.
The Capricorn full moon on July 10th activates your home and emotional roots. You may be craving a deeper sense of safety, not just in your space, but in your soul. Something from your past may resurface now, oﬀering an opportunity for closure, forgiveness, or simply integration. This is a powerful time to end leases, cleanse your space, or move toward a more aligned home base, literally or metaphorically.
Saturn retrograde begins in Aries on July 13th, spotlighting your relationships. This transit doesn’t necessarily mean breakups, but it does mean setting more boundaries. You might reflect on how much you’re compromising in your closest bonds, and whether that’s still serving you. It’s time to re-negotiate your needs. Balance doesn’t mean silence. Harmony includes honesty.
Once Leo Season begins on July 22nd and the Leo New Moon arrives on the 24th, your social life reignites. The themes you set in motion now could influence the rest of your year. New friendships, aligned communities, or expansive dreams are on the horizon. Don’t underestimate the power of who you surround yourself with — they’re mirrors for who you’re becoming.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Scorpio, the truth is, you’re evolving more than even you realize. Uranus, planet of surprise, shifts out of Taurus on 7/7 (where it’s been activating your partnership and marriage sector ever since May 2018) and enters Gemini, lighting up your sector of intimacy, shared resources, and psychological transformation. This isn’t light stuﬀ — but then again, you never came here for easy. Over the next four months, you’re being cracked open in the most liberating way. Think of it as emotional detox. You’re rethinking what it means to merge — in love, business, sex, and spirit. New collaborations may arrive in shocking form this July, while old attachments may break away, leaving you freer than you’ve ever been.
On July 10th, the Capricorn full moon lands in your communication zone, sharpening your inner voice. Conversations you’ve delayed may come to a head. This is a great time to sign that deal, publish that essay, or say the thing you’ve been holding in — especially if it helps bring a lingering story to completion. But because Capricorn is a no-fluﬀ energy, whatever you say now should come from the most grounded, clarified version of yourself. You don’t need to raise your voice to be heard. You just need to mean it.
Saturn in Aries begins its retrograde in your wellness and routine sector on July 13th, oﬀering you the chance to restructure your relationship to time, rest, and responsibility. You’ve been operating like a machine — this transit says: you are not one. Use this retrograde to assess how much of your life is aligned with your actual values versus societal pressure. You don’t need to do more. You just need to do what matters.
By the time Leo Season and the Leo New Moon arrive in your career sector (July 22nd and 24th), you’re ready to shine professionally — but on your own terms. Whatever intention you set now has the potential to take you far, especially if it’s rooted in authenticity rather than performance. You’re stepping into leadership, Scorpio — and this time, without burning out to prove your worth.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sagittarius, this month changes your relationship to relationships — permanently. On July 7th, Uranus in Gemini begins its four-month preview in your partnership sector, making you question everything from how you commit to why. You may feel pulled toward unconventional connections, or notice that traditional structures of love and loyalty no longer resonate. Long-term couples might experience a communication shake-up, while single Sagges may attract people who challenge their ideas of “forever.” This cosmic shift is not chaos — it’s bringing clarity. Let love surprise you.
On July 10th, the Capricorn full moon activates your values and money sector, oﬀering a reality check. Where are your resources flowing — and is it truly aligned with your soul’s calling? A financial opportunity or long-awaited payoﬀ could arrive, but it’ll come with a reminder: how you earn must reflect who you are. Use this lunation to aﬃrm your worth, raise your rates, ask for the promotion, or simply recognize that you’ve come farther than you give yourself credit for.
Saturn in Aries’ retrograde in your sector of fate, true love, and creativity begins July 13th, and it’s here to help you get honest about your priorities. You’re being asked to assess your dating dynamics, creative patterns, and what “fun” really means to you. If you’ve been running from your own softness, this retrograde asks you to question why that is. You don’t have to heal it all at once. You just have to listen to your heart.
By the time the Leo New Moon strikes on July 24th, your inner philosopher is lit. This lunation activates your expansion zone, encouraging you to dream beyond borders — literal or metaphorical. You may find yourself booking a trip, signing up for a course, or simply envisioning your next chapter. Don’t downplay your wanderlust. It’s guiding you to the version of yourself you’ve always meant to be.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
You’ve been building in silence this year, Capricorn. July reminds you why. Uranus enters Gemini on 7/7 and brings a wave of innovation to your daily life and work sector. This isn’t a quick fix — it’s a systems upgrade. From now through November, you’re being called to streamline your workflow, reclaim your time, and automate or eliminate what no longer aligns. Expect surprises with coworkers, wellness routines, or even your physical health. Pay attention to where your body resists structure, and where it craves it.
The full moon in your sign on July 10th is your annual spotlight moment. Something major that you’ve been working on — whether publicly or internally — reaches a climax. Let yourself be celebrated, Capricorn. You often rush to the next mountain without stopping to acknowledge the climb. This is the universe saying: pause, breathe, receive. You’ve earned this. You’re not the same person who set this intention six months ago… and that’s the point.
On July 13th, Saturn in Aries begins its retrograde in your home and emotional roots sector, and it’s here to help you get honest about your foundations. You’re being asked to assess your family dynamics, ancestral patterns, and what “home” really means to you. If you’ve been running from your own softness, this retrograde pulls you inward. You don’t have to heal it all at once. You just have to listen.
Then Leo Season arrives on July 22nd, followed by the Leo New Moon on July 24th, activating your sector of transformation, intimacy, and shared resources. A fresh start is possible, but only if you’re willing to be vulnerable. Whether it’s a merger, a debt, or a deeper emotional bond, this new moon wants you to lean into what’s real. Power doesn’t come from control — it comes from surrender.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
You’ve been craving more joy, Aquarius, and July 2025 is here to deliver it. Uranus, your modern planetary ruler, shifts into Gemini on 7/7, activating your creativity and romance sector for a four-month sneak peek. Expect inspiration to strike in wild, unconventional ways. You may fall in love suddenly (with a person, project, or version of yourself you never expected). You may rediscover an artistic talent you thought was lost. You may decide that fun is a spiritual practice — and act accordingly. The only rule? Let it be weird. Let it be yours.
The Capricorn full moon on July 10th brings something to a close behind the scenes. Your subconscious is speaking loudly this week: through dreams, signs, and sudden inner knowing. Let yourself retreat a bit. You’re not escaping, you’re integrating. There’s a part of your past that may be asking to be released. Oﬀer it grace. Thank it for its role in your story, and then choose peace over nostalgia.
On July 13th, Saturn retrograde in Aries begins in your communication sector, helping you refine your voice. Have you been oversharing, undersharing, or speaking in ways that don’t fully reflect your truth? Now’s the time to revise your messaging — whether it’s how you show up online, how you text your crush, or how you advocate for your needs. Think of this transit as a sacred editing process for your thoughts and words.
Once Leo season hits on July 22nd and the new moon in Leo follows on July 24th, relationships move front and center. You’re being asked to start fresh — especially if you’re willing to own your role in past patterns. Whether you’re coupled, single, or somewhere in between, this lunation invites a new era of connection. One built not on codependency, but co-creation.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Pisces, July brings you back to your roots, and asks you to redefine them. Uranus in Gemini activates your home, family, and foundation sector for the next four months. Expect changes in your living situation, conversations with relatives that shift dynamics, or even a desire to live more nomadically. What matters now is freedom —emotional, spatial, and generational. If your childhood blueprint no longer matches the life you’re designing, this is your cosmic cue to redraw it.
The Capricorn full moon on July 10th brings a climax in your friendship or community life. A connection you once deeply relied on may evolve, or you might finally be seen and celebrated by the people you’ve poured so much into. Either way, this lunation is reminding you that your people reflect your values, and if your circle’s been feeling oﬀ, it’s okay to lovingly recalibrate.
Saturn begins its retrograde in Aries on the 13th, activating your sector of money and self-esteem. This is a practical yet powerful transit that asks: are your finances aligned with your values? You may need to revisit a budget, cancel a draining subscription, or reframe your definition of abundance. You’re not broke — you’re becoming more intentional. Make space for income streams that feel as good as they pay.
By the Leo New Moon on July 24th, you’ll feel a shift in your energy, like you’re ready to bring structure to your dreams. This lunation activates your wellness, routine, and sacred service sector. Whether you’re revamping your schedule, launching a new oﬀer, or simply recommitting to hydration and movement, it’s all aligned. Take your time. Small tweaks now will lead to radical transformation by the fall.
