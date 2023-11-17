Like Jorja Smith, My Weight Is None Of Your Business

I deeply relate to Jorja Smith and those who put on extra pounds post-graduation or during life changes and have been slighted because of it. I grew up being the bigger girl, but in my junior year of college, I studied abroad, lost weight, and returned to the States 30 pounds lighter. I received the most attention ever. Guys I had crushes on and admired from afar began flirting with me, and it felt like I was living in a coming-of-age movie. A few years after graduation that attention slipped away because — you guessed it — I gained the weight back and then some. I was a struggling journalist making minimum wage in New York City at my full-time job while balancing gigs on the evenings and weekends to make ends meet. Since my career was the only thing I had the time and energy to focus on, I ate anything free or could afford and considered my commute my workout. As a result, I gained weight and can vividly remember my demotion in society based on social cues —I was referred to as "the big Shelby" in a conversation once. Eventually, I got hit on less, and during family dinners, they'd insinuate that I didn't need seconds.