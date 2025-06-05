Jordan Chiles Swears By Those $13 Acne Patches, Too

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
She’s a two-time Olympian, Miami Swim Week model, bestselling author — and now, Jordan Chiles is adding beauty ambassador to her already impressive list of accomplishments.
The 24-year-old gymnast is the new face of Hero Cosmetics, the viral skincare brand best known for its Mighty Patch hydrocolloid stickers. Chiles, who was part of the gold-medal winning women’s gymnastics team at the 2024 Summer Olympics, has been open about her skin journey, including hyperpigmentation, texture, and breakouts.
Chiles is buzzing with energy when we sit down over Zoom to chat about the new partnership. “People always ask me, ‘What do you do for your skincare?’ So I was really happy Hero wanted me to be one of their ambassadors,” she exclusively tells Refinery29. “Whether it's dark spots or a pimple that's coming up and I want it gone, I’ve always loved Mighty Patch.”
In addition to her out-of-this-world strength, artistry, and athleticism, Chiles has also authentically shown up as herself via her competition glam; strong brows, fluttery lashes, glowy skin, and medal-worthy nail art all figured heavily in her most epic Olympic moments. As she tells me, beauty has always been something she’s passionate about. “My older sister, who is my hair and makeup artist, definitely gave me a perspective of understanding that glam is something to enjoy, have fun with, and be creative,” she says.
Chiles swears by a less-is-more approach to keeping her sensitive skin looking and feeling its best. “A majority of the time, I only use a good cleanser, an exfoliator, and then a nice, silky moisturizer,” she says. “I keep it very simple, but make sure everything is hydrated and my skin looks good and glowy.”
When it comes to favorite products, Chiles lights up talking about being “down bad” (same, girl) for Hero. “I have Mighty Patches in every bag, my car, my room, and probably in five different bathrooms,” she says. Her favorites? “Literally all of them, but since I go to practice a lot, [I love] the invisible ones and the dark spot ones with the prickly points.”
We also bonded over a shared underrated Hero fave: the Pore Purity Cleansing Clay Mask, made with glacial sea clay and sea kelp bio-ferment to decongest skin. “It makes my face so soft — I love it,” Chiles says. ”I've been recently using it two to three times a week to get my pores in the right way and all that stuff.”
For Chiles, this partnership — which includes brand campaigns, social content, and live events — is anything but skin deep. “I have [acne] scars here and there, but now I’m finally at a point where I’m positive with myself and my skin,” she says. “Literally, it took me 22 years to finally be like, look, Jordan, you're a gorgeous girl. You have beautiful skin. Embrace that.”
