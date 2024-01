It isn’t the first time we hear Majors make reference to the sacrifices of Coretta Scott King; in his ABC News interview, he brings her up again, calling new girlfriend Meagan Good “an angel” and “a Coretta” in staying by his side through his trial. Later, Majors shares that the constant callback to Coretta Scott King was an attempt to “motivate, to enlighten, to give perspective as to what [he] was hoping to get out of a relationship.” Here, we see an uncomfortable fixation on the late civil rights activist that may hint at a particularly heightened sense of self-importance. Coretta Scott King has absolutely zero to do with this but has repeatedly been brought into this discourse only because of how she stood by Dr. Martin Luther King , Jr. through his highs and lows (including his alleged infidelities). Majors makes no mention of her many accomplishments and personal contributions to the civil rights movement but is focused mainly on the fact that she was her husband’s ride-or-die until his untimely death. In likening himself and his partners to Martin and Coretta, the suggestion is that Majors’ dream and his cause are worth any woman doing whatever it takes in order for him to succeed — even to her own detriment.