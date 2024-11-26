Joey King Has Always Been An e.l.f. Girl — & Now It’s Official

R29: The campaign is a nod to getting your game face on for life’s biggest moments, and I love the intersection of beauty and sports that we’re seeing these days. (fun fact: R29’s own Sara Tan made a cameo in e.l.f. 2023 Super Bowl commercial!) How would you define getting your game face on? What does that mean for you?

JK: In every role I've done, it was so important for me to transform into my character through a lot of aspects and one of those big aspects is beauty. Whether it's something like We Were The Lucky Ones where I'm playing a woman in the 40s and I'm wearing a red lip and my hair is curled, it's very different from my everyday beauty routine. Or with The Act, where it's very stripped down and bare, but we're doing things to make me look a little bit unwell, like adding dark circles. Beauty is so important in transforming into a role and it is a huge part of how I get my game face on whether it's for a carpet or being on set.