I’m in My ’90s Grunge Era. Here’s How I Achieve the Look & Lifestyle

Joaquina As Told To Natasha López
Last Updated July 23, 2025, 2:17 PM
Growing up, my parents used to play these 1990s pop rock and synth pop records in both English and Spanish. My mom had big curly hair and wore low-rise jeans, and my dad was always in band tees. They didn’t think much of it. They were just living their interests out loud. But I watched and soaked it all in. I didn’t know it then, but I was starting to build my own ‘90s grunge aesthetic  — one layered with lace, chunky shoes, denim skirts, and that gritty, dreamy feeling I chase now in both my music and fashion. Looking back, I see how ‘90s nostalgia has quietly guided my style. It’s a language I use to grow and express myself.
Now, whenever I pull out my digital camera or wear lace-up Pumas, my mom laughs and says, “Why are you acting like us? We wanted to move on from that!” She’ll tell me how badly they wanted sleek phones and sharp cameras, and here I am, obsessed with blurry flash and low-res aesthetics. But for me, there’s something really magnetic about that era: the colors, the textures, the sounds, the visual and sonic landscape of it all.
I didn’t set out to build a ‘90s-inspired collection with JCPenney, but it manifested itself that way because it lives within me. Not just the look, but the feeling. That’s what my collection is about.

joaquina
Creating my first-ever clothing collaboration with JCPenney has been an over-the-moon experience. From the start, I knew what it had to feel like. It had to reflect how I actually live. I spend hours writing in the studio, so everything had to be wearable and real: long jorts, denim skirts with chains, graphic tees, and zip-up hoodies that say “ingenua realista.” Pieces that make you pause and think, “Hey, there’s a photo of my mom wearing something like this back in ‘95,” but that still feel practical in 2025. That balance means everything to me. Nostalgia in my style is like carrying little pieces of my past that still speak to me today. My style has become a way to hold onto those moments and memories that shape who I am now. 
I always describe my style as soft ‘90s grunge. It’s sharp, but delicate, a little ballet, and a little edgy. I love layering: mesh under shirts, socks over tights, leg warmers with flats. I’ll wear a jean skirt over pants, a long lace skirt with boots, or a tee over a long sleeve. You’ll see lightning bolts everywhere, my subtle but powerful icon. I want to feel like the main character, but also be comfy sitting cross-legged on a studio couch for six hours — still fully myself.
joaquina
And beneath that all, there's my culture, my roots. I moved from Venezuela to the U.S. when I was a kid, and even if it’s not always obvious in the clothes, it’s there. It’s in the Spanish words printed on the shirts, in the warmth and ease I try to bring to my style. It’s who I am. When you own the vibe, es pura energia.
This collection feels like a collage of everything that made me: music, movement, memory, softness, edge. It’s full of nostalgia, but it doesn’t live in the past. It brings those moments forward, rewears them, and rewrites them.
If you want to channel the look and lifestyle, here are five ways you can step into your own nostalgic ‘90s grunge era. 

You’re your best reference.

JCPenney
Joaquina For Jcpenney Low Rise Pleated Skirt
BUY
$26.88$33.60
JCPenney
Your style has to be a conversation with yourself. Don’t be afraid to reference yourself. The best outfits nod to past versions of you that have stuck with you and use pieces that have always felt like they tell your story. That’s why nostalgiacore feels so accessible, because we all have a story to tell. Anyone embracing this aesthetic also has to be bold and unapologetic. Don’t shy away from standing out and appearing eccentric, and make sure to always have fun with what you wear. But at the same time, keep things uncomplicated. Focus on feeling comfortable and authentic in your clothes, not just about looking a certain way. 

Layer your nostalgia.

JCPenney
Joaquina For Jcpenney Blue Lace Skirt
BUY
$25.76$32.20
JCPenney
I always end up mixing things: textures, moods, layers. It’s how I build my looks. Mesh is one of my favorite layering materials, especially under skirts, dresses, and tees. If you’re stepping into this era with me, I’d start with the lace sets — they’re my personal go-to. The long blue lace skirt with the matching top from my collection is one of my favorites because it’s so easy to layer but still feels really special. I wear the dress version with boots when I want to feel a little tougher, or flats when I want to keep it sweet. Some of the pieces in the collection already have built-in layers, because that’s how I’d normally wear them, but if you’re digging through your own closet, try imagining what would work as a layer to add some texture or nostalgia. It’s that hidden narrative that brings any look together.
Mix your metals.

JCPenney
Joaquina For Jcpenney Black Hoodie
BUY
$26.88$33.60
JCPenney
The ‘90s never shied away from accessories, and I’ve definitely taken that to heart. I love stacking chunky rings; it’s such an easy way to bring that throwback energy into a look. Silver or gold hoops are always a go-to, and statement earrings add that little extra something. Lightning bolts have kind of become my signature, but I love the idea of people finding their own symbol to wear on repeat. You might even feel inspired to visit your piercer and add a few more ear piercings so you can stack and play. Metal details, whether it’s jewelry or chains, give any outfit an edge. I’ve been wearing the pleated denim skirt from the collection consistently and clipping a metal chain to it, which honestly feels like the most ‘90s thing ever.

Red liner, polish, dye — everything.

Everyone knows I can’t go anywhere without my red eyeliner. It’s another one of my signature details and it adds this intensity that instantly makes my eyes pop. I wear it everywhere, always. When it comes to hair, I like to switch it up but always with a nod to the ‘90s. That era was so fun because people really leaned into their natural texture while still experimenting with playful, easy styles: space buns, tiny braids, wispy bangs. Personally, I keep my hair long and natural most days. It feels true to the laid-back side of nostalgiacore. But if you’re feeling adventurous, go for layers, soft colors like pink or silver, or even chop it into a shaggy cut. There’s something really freeing about embracing your natural texture and still finding ways to make it feel expressive. You can also add little touches like a lace headband or clip silver hoops into your braids. And of course … red nails, always.
Live like it’s 1995 (in 2025).

JCPenney
Joaquina For Jcpenney 2004 T-shirt
BUY
$24.64$30.80
JCPenney
It’s really valuable right now to live a little more like we did in the ’90s, a little less connected in the best way. Get your friends together for a movie night or a picnic, pull out books, journals, paint, or old magazines. Make collages, write poems, paint something just for fun. Bring your digital cameras or Polaroids and start collecting the memories you’ll be nostalgic for 20 years from now. One thing we can definitely take from the past is how present people used to be with each other. In your personal space, surround yourself with the things that keep you creatively grounded — your journals, your favorite books, old photos, manifestation boards. Let your style and your space reflect the life you’re living, the memories you’ve made, and the ones you’re excited to create.
