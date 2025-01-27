There’s Nothing Quiet About The 7 Biggest Jewelry Trends For 2025

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
There's a collective, decisive shift against all things quiet and demure — at least when it comes to 2025's jewelry trends.
If you're taking cues from the runways about how we're going to be dressing this year, prepare to accessorize with a 2010s-level gusto. Designers seem to be loosening up, letting go of the restraint they've practiced in the wake of "quiet luxury," especially in the finishing touches department. The single gold chains and mini hoop earrings aren't going away, necessarily — but they'll now be sharing real estate with charm necklaces that you can make your own, statement brooches that tell their own story, cocktail rings that add drama to your manicure, and bangle bracelets that announce your presence with each motion. More is more is more. (The opposite of that one Coco Chanel quote, basically.) Ahead, discover the seven jewelry trends we predict will reach new levels of scale (and virality) in 2025.
2025 Jewelry Trend: Charm Necklaces
You may have noticed a recent uptick in videos on your feed suggesting visits to DIY jewelry shops and charm boutiques, especially as personalization ruled in fashion. Well, those aren't going anywhere in 2025 — if anything, they're about to multiply, now that designers co-signed the return of charm necklaces on the runway. Chemena Kamali's Chloé is the leader here, and, if we learned anything from the ubiquity of her first collection for the French brand (especially among celebrities), it's that we can trust its viral potential.
2025 Jewelry Trend: Door-Knocker Earrings
Brands like Saint Laurent and Etro have been leaning into maximalist retro prints that bring us back to the '70s and '80s. That more-is-more sensibility has translated to their accessories, too: On their recent runways, models piled on the jewelry, their lobes adorned with oversized, sculptural earrings that brought home the "I-raided-my-grandma's-closet-for-this-look" vibe.
2025 Jewelry Trend: Brooches
If 2024 was the year of the bag charm, 2025 will be the year of the brooch. It was one of Matthieu Blazy's final decrees at Bottega Veneta, where he accessorized knits, dresses, and more with golden frog pins. (Nicolas Ghesquière had brooches at Louis Vuitton, too.) Much like the bag charms, brooches allow us to add a personal touch to wardrobe staples. They're especially impactful in the cold months, when we have to cover up our well-thought-out outfits in bulky outerwear — pin a unique brooch to the lapel, and it'll make you stand out in a sea of black coats.
2025 Jewelry Trend: Pearl Chokers
The pearl necklaces trending in 2025 are less sorority and more subversive, sitting close to the neck and often embellished with a little something extra. For inspiration, look at how Chanel added its signature double Cs as a closure on a choker on its Spring/Summer 2025 runway (photo above).
2025 Jewelry Trend: Cocktail Rings
In 2025, your manicurist will be getting their flowers in bushels, since everyone will want to get a good look at the cocktail rings adorning your hands. You can find one statement piece that steals the show, you can mix and match minimal bands, or you can dive head-first with multiple bobbles, à la Max Mara Resort 2025 (above).
2025 Jewelry Trend: Bangle Bracelets
If you talk with your hands, story time is about to get more sonically interesting. At the Gucci, Chloé, and Dries van Noten shows, the flowy, colorful fabrics in the collection were juxtaposed with sculptural metallic bangle bracelets stacked on the models' wrists. (In some instances, we even saw some cuffs clinging to the upper arms.) Don't be afraid to double, or triple, up.
2025 Jewelry Trend: Long Dangly Earrings
Yet another sign of the return of the mid-aughts bohemian look, dangly earrings are reentering the accessories zeitgeist, with co-signs from Isabel Marant, Chloé, Dries van Noten, Ralph Lauren, and more.
