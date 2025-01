There’s Nothing Quiet About The 7 Biggest Jewelry Trends For 2025

If you're taking cues from the runways about how we're going to be dressing this year , prepare to accessorize with a 2010s-level gusto . Designers seem to be loosening up, letting go of the restraint they've practiced in the wake of " quiet luxury ," especially in the finishing touches department. The single gold chains and mini hoop earrings aren't going away, necessarily — but they'll now be sharing real estate with charm necklaces that you can make your own, statement brooches that tell their own story, cocktail rings that add drama to your manicure, and bangle bracelets that announce your presence with each motion. More is more is more. ( The opposite of that one Coco Chanel quote , basically.) Ahead, discover the seven jewelry trends we predict will reach new levels of scale (and virality) in 2025.