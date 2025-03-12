“Jewelry Nails” Are The Only Accessories You’ll Need This Spring

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Minimalist manicures will always be appealing, but as spring approaches, we’ve noticed a new nail trend stealing the spotlight.
Enter: Jewelry nails.
In total antithesis to the dainty nail looks that we’ve seen prove popular in 2025 (think French glow manicures, soa nails, and pixie dust shimmer, to name a few), jewelry nails are an entirely maximalist approach to manicures. We're talking rhinestone-studded, bejeweled designs with plenty of sparkle. While festival season is still months away, we predict that these gem-encrusted designs will only grow in popularity as we move into summer.
Ahead, we’ve rounded up 11 of the best jewelry-inspired nail looks that have been taking over our feeds already. From shimmering embellishments to statement 3D accents, these manicures are so captivating that you won’t need any other accessories.
Regal Rhinestones
Intricately detailed and utterly elegant, this beautiful rhinestone set by nail artist San Sung Kim is like a work of art.
Onyx Rainbow
Serving up some major short nail inspiration, nail artist Sanam’s sparkly number pairs a kaleidoscopic collection of rainbow gems with a midnight black base. Seriously cool.
Mixed Metals
Created by Retro Nails, this molten manicure on content creator Betsie is one for the maximalists. Teaming gold and silver molten settings with an eclectic array of gemstones, it’s a head turner.
Crystal Blooms
If you want a manicure that rivals a renaissance party, then nail artist Courtney (aka @paintedbycourtney) is who you should be following. This combination of scattered crystals, hand-painted florals, and rhinestone-encrusted tips is remarkable.
Stiletto Sparkle
There might be a riotous rainbow of rhinestones at the tip of this stiletto-shaped manicure, but nail tech Ella Hunter keeps it light and refined with the simple French fade base.
Diamond Daisies
Florals for spring? When they’re as elegant as these pearl and diamond-dusted blooms created by manicurist Paiwa Loves, they actually might be groundbreaking.
Uncut Gems
Taking a more naturalistic approach to the jewelry nail trend, nail artist Paula places irregularly shaped gemstones edged with molten silver on a pared-back milky manicure.
Amber Tones
Created by French nail salon Le Studio 111, this chic, amber-toned manicure plays with an earthy color palette, allowing the turquoise jewelry embellishments to pop.
Croc Tips
While animal print tips are a huge trend right now, nail technician Bethany Walker is eschewing the classic prints in favor of this hand-painted croc design. Delicate gem details make the whole look even more eye-catching.
Crystalline Shimmer
Embracing a monochromatic approach to jewelry, Melanie Graves’ silver manicure is full of sparkle, shimmer and an enormous amount of crystal bling.
Pearly Queen
We’re not going to pretend that jewelry nails will appeal to minimalists, but nail artist Eman’s beautiful pearly set proves that a subtle color palette and a delicate touch can look just as impactful as a more embellished set.
This story was originally published on Refinery29 UK.
