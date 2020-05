But with freelance fashion jobs , you sometimes don't get paid until six or eight months after the job is completed, and I was earning $75 to $100 a day while paying for travel. There was one point where I hadn't gotten paid in six months and I got a call saying I had to go to Italy for an Italian Vogue shoot. I got evicted that day. They bolted my door, it was snowing outside, and I was crying. Guido's agent called, saying, "Where are you? You're late to the shoot." I told Guido about the eviction, so he personally called the office and told them, "She needs to get paid." They paid me right away.