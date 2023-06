If you haven't heard of Jeff Wan or his eponymous line, you're in for a treat. The luxury fashion company is known for its urban and minimalistic designs with pops of animated colors and playful pineapple motifs that serve as an ode to Wan's home of Mauritius. Wan launched the brand in 2018 after working for labels like Coach, Kenneth Cole, and Michael Kors, combining heritage quality with his fresh and playful POV. And, to celebrate and honor Pride Month , the brand will donate 10% of the June proceeds from the site to the ACLU (American Civil Liberties Union) and BABEC (Black and Brown Equity Coalition) Fire Island. Hurry, and get a hold of this amazing sale, as the luxury fashion company only has a limited amount of handbags to shop.