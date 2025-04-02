JD Sports Is Our One-Stop Shop For Spring Sneaker Trends

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Calling all sneakerheads. We’ve found a one-stop shop for all your athleisure needs: JD Sports. JD Sports sells must-have activewear and loungewear as well as the latest sneaker launches. But its JD Global Access collection is its biggest highlight. It features on-trend styles in exclusive colorways that no other retailers sell, meaning you can really stand out from the crowd in your limited-edition kicks.
Ahead, we scoured the retailer’s new arrivals and Global Access offerings to find which spring and summer sneaker trends you can test out while shopping all in one place. Whether you’re into chunky hiking shoes or slim sporty styles, and whether you’re drawn to neutrals or vibrant hues, JD Sports has a variety of sneakers ready to be carted up and strutted around this season.
Festival-Ready Sneakers
When we think of the festival shoes we should actually wear during long, steamy (and sometimes muddy) days, we’re all about a chunky dad sneaker or hiking shoe. They’re supportive, durable no matter the weather or terrain, and are ideal for running between stages. Look to JD Sports for many neutral options that’ll match the scenery, or choose a darker style that’ll hide any inevitable dirt and grass stains.
Retro Sporty Sneakers
Slim sporty sneakers aren’t going anywhere, so it’s definitely worth hopping on this retro bandwagon. Whether you’re into a soccer-cleat inspired shoe that’s minimalist in design or a retro basketball-inspired high tops, you can take on the sporty trend in a variety of ways. Choose a neutral color-combo for everyday wear or go bold with a vibrant color for a statement that’ll stop people in their tracks.
Mocha Mousse Sneakers
After Mocha Mousse was declared the 2025 Pantone color of the year, we’ve been spotting browns everywhere, and especially on sneakers. Stick to one shade for a clean look or choose a style with several shades and dimension for a stylish smorgasbord of walnut, caramel, and chocolate tones.
Candy-Colored Sneakers
If you’re more inclined to be playful with your sneakers, consider vibrant uppers or pops of color that‘ll get you into the spring and summer spirit. From extreme Lemonhead yellows and watermelon Sour Patch greens to more subtle bubblegum pinks and cotton-candy blues, these colorways and combos are as sweet as they are surprising (and they also all happen to be trending this season).
