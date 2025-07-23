The J.Crew x Rouje Collab Is Here — & It’s Très, Très Chic
If you’re dreaming of East Coast beaches and European summer sunsets, you’re going to swoon over this buzzy new fashion collaboration. Preppy Americana institution J.Crew has teamed up with romantic French It girl label Rouje on a quintessentially Parisian (read: charmingly unfussy) summer capsule.
Beloved by cult followers and celebrities alike — including Selena Gomez and Sienna Miller — Rouje is known for its feminine, vintage-inspired Parisian designs. Now, it’s getting a touch of J.Crew’s clean and crisp codes in a collection entitled “From Paris To New York.” Rouje founder, Jeanne Damas, worked alongside J.Crew’s creative director, Olympia Gayot, to blend both brands’ aesthetics into the ultimate romantic-meets-edgy wardrobe.
The 18-piece capsule — priced between $39 and $398 — includes dreamy printed dresses, easy matching sets, retro sailor jeans, and other iconic summer styles.
Predominantly featuring red, white, and blue, the nautical-meets-patriotic palette feels oh-so timeless. The silhouettes are equally versatile. From playful, carnation-printed sets (that can be worn separately), baby tees, and polka-dotted slip dresses to more polished picks like pointelle cardigans and crisp blazers, the capsule is designed to be mixed and matched for everything from office days to café dates and vacation escapes.
The whole collection captures that elusive blend of polish and insouciance from head to toe — even if you’re nowhere near the Seine or Hamptons — especially if you slip into the bright-red on-trend kitten heels. Just be sure to cart your favorites ASAP before they sell out (guaranteed they will!).
