Young is now a 30-year-old mom of two young boys. Based in Omaha, Nebraska, where she was born, she’s had a total of nine surgeries since that first one at 16. The older she gets, the worse her symptoms have become (Dr. Henry says this is typical with HS). The lesions have spread beyond her armpits to places like her chest, inner thighs, and anal cleft. Flare-ups, she notes, are sporadic, intense, and frustrating, and patience and acceptance seem to be her only recourse. “If I have another doctor think I’m ‘drug-seeking’ because I have a low pain tolerance, I think I might go insane,” she says. “But I was born this way, and I can't change that. And I can’t change the fact that I’m here and I’m in pain and I need help."



It’s a never-ending battle, Young continues. “There’s not a moment you don’t wake up and not have HS. There’s not a moment where you’re like, ‘I’m having a great day.’ Instead, it’s, ‘I'm really fatigued because I've been battling a flare-up for the last four days.’"