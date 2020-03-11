The $12 Face Oil Jasmine Tookes Swears By For Glowing Skin

You can tell that Jasmine Tookes has a top-shelf skin-care routine just by looking at her. The 29-year-old supermodel and Victoria Secret angel pairs her signature face-lift ponytail with a natural gleam that radiates from her high cheekbones down to the tips of her toes.
It's the kind of glow that comes from years of experimenting with products to determine what makes her combination skin the happiest, she tells us. Tookes isn't the "I just drink a lot of water" type of celebrity. She stresses that maintaining her clear skin takes work, including seasonal HydraFacials with diamond-tipped dermabrasion, pricy at-home LED light masks, a cocktail of natural face oils, and even a $95 sunscreen splurge. Though, as involved (and expensive) as her routine is, Tookes tells us the best skin-care advice she's learned is the simplest one of all: Always wash your face.
The tip is fitting, considering the model's latest beauty partnership with Fresh. In honor of the collaboration and her role in the brand's new Soy campaign, Tookes is sharing her entire routine — from face wash to lip balm — ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
