The Coolest Spring 2026 Jacket Trends For Transitional-Weather Dressing
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It’s that time of year again when we’ve kissed an hour of sleep goodbye in exchange for longer moments with the sun. That means it’s also time to pack up your puffers and wool coats in preparation for breezy spring weather. While some categories of clothes may be in an anti-trend, classic era, like denim, jackets are doing the complete opposite. They’re full of fun, personality, and an air of cool.
The hottest jacket styles this spring do everything from putting twists on a classic piece to reimagining a traditional silhouette. A trench coat? It’s no longer the long, khaki staple but chopped to a shorter proportion and made with fresh materials. Funnel neck coats, which swept the scene last fall, continue their reign. Many of these have trickled down from runways, while others are driven by broader cultural moments.
"There’s a real focus on versatility. Jackets have become the outfit, not just the finishing layer,” Sarah Bonello, founder of The Park, tells Refinery29. “There’s a desire to feel put-together but not overworked. That’s why you’re seeing these more relaxed, layering-friendly silhouettes like trenches and capes. There’s also a shift toward more intentional dressing, fewer pieces, but styled in a way that feels thoughtful.”
Read on to discover the coolest spring jacket trends to shop as you start refreshing and revamping your closet, with some tidbits from our favorite fashion people. Plus, peruse our top shopping picks, from more affordable to designer options.
The hottest jacket styles this spring do everything from putting twists on a classic piece to reimagining a traditional silhouette. A trench coat? It’s no longer the long, khaki staple but chopped to a shorter proportion and made with fresh materials. Funnel neck coats, which swept the scene last fall, continue their reign. Many of these have trickled down from runways, while others are driven by broader cultural moments.
"There’s a real focus on versatility. Jackets have become the outfit, not just the finishing layer,” Sarah Bonello, founder of The Park, tells Refinery29. “There’s a desire to feel put-together but not overworked. That’s why you’re seeing these more relaxed, layering-friendly silhouettes like trenches and capes. There’s also a shift toward more intentional dressing, fewer pieces, but styled in a way that feels thoughtful.”
Read on to discover the coolest spring jacket trends to shop as you start refreshing and revamping your closet, with some tidbits from our favorite fashion people. Plus, peruse our top shopping picks, from more affordable to designer options.
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Capes and Capelets
In the midst of fashion’s romance revival, it makes sense that capes would come back into the limelight. "They bring this sense of movement and quiet drama that feels fresh," Bonello says.
The style feels inextricably linked to fantasy and costume, whether that’s Cate Blanchett playing a seraphic elf in Lord of the Rings or Marilyn Monroe’s cheeky cheetah cape in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes. It’s no surprise that famously whimsical and romantic designers like Alessandro Michele featured capes on his Spring/Summer 2026 Valentino runway; Jonathan Anderson also showed them in his debut show.
These regal-feeling jackets can pair well with just about anything, whether we’re talking a khaki cropped cape with jeans or a sweeping cape worn over a matching set. Their more subdued interpretation, capelets, are also trending.
The style feels inextricably linked to fantasy and costume, whether that’s Cate Blanchett playing a seraphic elf in Lord of the Rings or Marilyn Monroe’s cheeky cheetah cape in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes. It’s no surprise that famously whimsical and romantic designers like Alessandro Michele featured capes on his Spring/Summer 2026 Valentino runway; Jonathan Anderson also showed them in his debut show.
These regal-feeling jackets can pair well with just about anything, whether we’re talking a khaki cropped cape with jeans or a sweeping cape worn over a matching set. Their more subdued interpretation, capelets, are also trending.
Trench Coats With a Twist
As fashion photographer Sophie Elgort tells Refinery29, “The trench is a forever piece. It evolves each season but never disappears.” And this spring, trench coats typically go one of two routes: they’re cropped (very petite-friendly) or have a freaky detail.
One of the easiest ways to achieve the spring 2026 trend is by simply cropping the traditional trench coat into something that hits at the hips or slightly above. “The proportions are magic and do all the work. Defined waist and legs for days,” designer and creator Carla Rockmore tells Refinery29 on the cropped trench look. “Then, you have all those delicious details: buttons, cuffs, a self-belt, which makes it feel intentional without trying too hard.”
This spring is also all about trench coats with tweaks to their lapels, like swapping in a shiny leather or checkered fabric for the classic gabardine. These little changes add an edgy and playful touch to something timeless.
One of the easiest ways to achieve the spring 2026 trend is by simply cropping the traditional trench coat into something that hits at the hips or slightly above. “The proportions are magic and do all the work. Defined waist and legs for days,” designer and creator Carla Rockmore tells Refinery29 on the cropped trench look. “Then, you have all those delicious details: buttons, cuffs, a self-belt, which makes it feel intentional without trying too hard.”
This spring is also all about trench coats with tweaks to their lapels, like swapping in a shiny leather or checkered fabric for the classic gabardine. These little changes add an edgy and playful touch to something timeless.
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Boxy Blazers
We may have colloquially kissed “girlboss” goodbye, but we certainly haven’t stopped power dressing. This spring’s boxy blazers are distinct from well-tailored jackets that hug the body and highlight the waist. Instead, these spacious and oversized versions don't constrain movement, but let the body move more freely. This means comfort is built into this style, which projects authority and confidence. We witnessed these rise from runways like Victoria Beckham and Acne Studios to our favorite street style moments.
“I’ve been really inspired by how tailoring is becoming softer and more fluid. Blazers are effortless,” Bonello says. “I’ll throw one on with our Joy leggings or even just a simple Park bodysuit, and it instantly makes the look feel more considered without trying too hard. It’s one of those pieces that does the work for you.”
“I’ve been really inspired by how tailoring is becoming softer and more fluid. Blazers are effortless,” Bonello says. “I’ll throw one on with our Joy leggings or even just a simple Park bodysuit, and it instantly makes the look feel more considered without trying too hard. It’s one of those pieces that does the work for you.”
Feminized Bombers
Bomber jackets never lost their appeal, but they seem to be caught up in the wave of those 2016 nostalgic-driven trends coming back ten years later. But today, it’s not just about the classic, cool-girl leather bomber. There are also some other fabrications in the mix, like bubble hem cottons and slinky nylons.
When Chloé Creative Director Chemena Kamali revealed her own flouncy bombers in her Spring/Summer 2026 collection, she framed her design process as one takes out all the stiffness." No wonder the trendiest bombers this season balance the classic leather look with something more contemporary and feminine.
When Chloé Creative Director Chemena Kamali revealed her own flouncy bombers in her Spring/Summer 2026 collection, she framed her design process as one takes out all the stiffness." No wonder the trendiest bombers this season balance the classic leather look with something more contemporary and feminine.
Tech Jacket Takeover
Sporty jackets and windbreakers are classics in their own right, but they’ve gotten fashion makeovers as an unmissable moment on Spring/Summer 2026 runways like Loewe’s. “There’s a continued shift toward casual chic. We still want comfort, but we’re no longer willing to look careless. It’s ease, but with polish and intention,” Rockmore says.
Tech jackets are often defined by their outer shell, which is usually weather resistant thanks to their performance-based material, and can take on a myriad of aesthetics. Today’s hottest options range from sporty drawstring styles to those inspired by anoraks.
Tech jackets are often defined by their outer shell, which is usually weather resistant thanks to their performance-based material, and can take on a myriad of aesthetics. Today’s hottest options range from sporty drawstring styles to those inspired by anoraks.
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Workwear-Inspired Jackets
Workwear jackets have long been staples of, well, exactly that: work. But they’ve increasingly made their mark in fashion, particularly “as they’ve moved from designer to contemporary, which makes them feel more everywhere,” Elgort says. Miu Miu’s Spring/Summer 2026 show, which was widely discussed for its aprons, was a perfect example of this style of jacket’s power over fashion today.
This spring, utility-forward styles like field jackets, barn jackets, and chore jackets are reigning supreme. All their pockets and how easily they layer make these designs easy favorites. Beyond their advantages in functionality, Elgort adds, they “look cool on camera.”
This spring, utility-forward styles like field jackets, barn jackets, and chore jackets are reigning supreme. All their pockets and how easily they layer make these designs easy favorites. Beyond their advantages in functionality, Elgort adds, they “look cool on camera.”
No Waist Zone
Some boxy styles may be trending this spring, but a tailored waist is very much alive. This is great news for someone who likes to play with shape and lines in their outfits. For example, a snatched waist works wonders with wide-leg jeans or a longer, loose skirt because it achieves balance. The best part of the snatched-in look is that it has no limits: You can find this detail across various jacket styles, from utility-inspired pieces to denim jackets.
Time for Tweed
Tweed seems to be going through what some are calling the Matthieu Blazy effect. The woolen fabric is experiencing a spring revival thanks to the French designer and Chanel’s creative director. When his first collection hit Chanel boutique shelves mid-March 2026, it was total "pandemonium" and has already inspired a new wave of creators to put together tweed-y, runway-inspired looks. Blazy’s playful and colorful designs are, no doubt, front and center.
Tweed is naturally not the lightest material, which is why it’s such a staple for fall and a solid choice for the current transitional weather. For a style that can flex days swinging between freezing temps and cool breezes, go for long sleeves. If shopping for a tweed jacket to carry you from spring into summer, look for airy styles that might, for example, have short sleeves.
Tweed is naturally not the lightest material, which is why it’s such a staple for fall and a solid choice for the current transitional weather. For a style that can flex days swinging between freezing temps and cool breezes, go for long sleeves. If shopping for a tweed jacket to carry you from spring into summer, look for airy styles that might, for example, have short sleeves.
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Funnel Neck Jackets
By far, one of the biggest trend to hit spring outerwear comes from one small detail: a funnel neck. These coats can range in silhouette and fabrication, but they’ve all got a structured, high neck in common. We’ve seen these across street style and runways, like at Tory Burch and Chloé. It’s easy to embrace the unarguable “cool” feeling that comes with rocking this look, topped off best with a pair of opaque shades.
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