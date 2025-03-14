ADVERTISEMENT
The 6 Best Spring Jacket & Coat Trends To Refresh Your Closet

Victoria Montalti
Last Updated March 14, 2025, 2:59 PM
As we pack away puffer jackets and faux-fur coats, it’s time to refresh our closets with spring-ready alternatives. It’s not consistently warm yet, so transitional styles are key for chilly or rainy spring days. Unsurprisingly, some of the biggest spring 2025 outerwear trends are fresh spins on fall 2024 favorites. Think barn jackets (in lighter fabrics), capes (on trench coats), vests (tied up with bows), and denim jackets (with bold barrel sleeves).

Other styles worth keeping on your radar? Quilted jackets for a touch of classic, cottage-core charm and, on the opposite end of the spectrum, retro track jackets with so-sporty vibes. No matter your personal style, there’s an outerwear trend below to complement (and elevate) it.

Read on for spring outfit inspiration and to start carting up your favorite pieces before the post-spring-cleaning shopping frenzy hits.
Barrel-Sleeve Denim Jackets

Ever since barrel-leg jeans shot to popularity in 2024 — cementing themselves as must-have denim — their unique curved shape has migrated upward. Enter: the barrel-sleeve denim jacket. The balloon-like sleeves, often paired with dropped shoulders, bring a fresh dimension to a forever staple. From oversized trucker styles to fitted, lady-like silhouettes, there’s a wash and shape for every denim lover.
Madewell
Cocoon-sleeve Denim Lady Jacket
$128.00
Madewell
Agolde
Dalton Denim Balloon Jacket
$298.01
Bergdorf Goodman
Abercrombie
Slim Barrel Sleeve Denim Jacket
$100.00
Abercrombie
Ganni
Denim Jacket
$178.00$445.00
The Outnet
Lucky Brand
Barrel Sleeve Trucker Jacket
$129.00
Lucky Brand
Jacquemus
La Veste De Nîmes Denim Jacket
$464.00
Farfetch
Quilted Jackets

Shoppers have been searching for “spring quilted jackets” lately, and we see why: they’re the ultimate in-between-season layer. Typically boxy with roomy patch pockets, these lightly padded jackets offer plenty of layering potential. But thanks to their cropped, collarless silhouettes, they’re just as warm-weather-friendly too. Keep it sleek in solids and satins, or go playful with floral prints and trending hues like butter yellow.
Sea
Presley Jacket
$525.00
Sea
Free People
Chloe Jacket
$198.00
Free People
Sézane
Edite Jacket
$244.99
Sézane
Zara
Satin Padded Jacket
$109.00
Zara
Lisa Says Gah
Tiffany Jacket
$198.00
Lisa Says Gah
Everlane
The Quilted Liner
$134.00$177.99
Everlane
Cape Trench Coats

From scarf coats to cape jackets, outerwear has been in its evolving era, and the cape trench coat is the latest twist on a classic. The biggest iterations right now? Capes on cropped trenches and sleeveless poncho styles. Look out for water-resistant fabrics (think nylon) and details like detachable scarves or hoods — because April showers are imminent.
Massimo Dutti
Trench Coat With Detachable Scarf Detail
$280.00
Massimo Dutti
COS
Hooded Trench Coat Cape
$170.00
COS
Cuyana
Trench Cape
$398.00
Cuyana
Ann Taylor
Cropped Trench Poncho
$119.02
Ann Taylor
Tuckernuck
Olive Fletcher Wax Poncho
$248.00
Tuckernuck
Maje
Short Cape-effect Trench Coat
$415.00
Maje
Sporty Track Jackets

Yes, we called it — sporty style is a major fashion trend in 2025, and now’s the time to hop on board. One of the easiest ways to work the aesthetic into your wardrobe (besides through your spring sneakers) is with outerwear. While varsity jackets, windbreakers, and anoraks all fit the bill, a retro track jacket is the move. Picture high-collar zip-ups, bold color-blocking, and contrast piping for maximum throwback appeal.
adidas by Stella McCartney
Track Top
$190.00
Adidas
Daily Practice
Lace-trim Track Jacket
$138.00
Anthropologie
Lululemon
License To Train Lightweight Jacket
$109.00$148.00
Lululemon
Lacoste
Women's Relaxed Fit Track Jacket
$116.99$235.00
Lacoste
iets frans
Franklin Windbreaker Jacket
$89.00
Urban Outffiters
TNA
Offseason Zip Up
$148.01
Aritzia
Tie-Front Jackets & Vests

Bows just won’t quit, but who’s complaining? This season, the romantic detail is showing up in the form of functional bow tie closures on jackets and vests — both of which are super transitional. You’ll also spot them combined with other key trends, like quilting and denim, making it easier than ever to check multiple style boxes at once.
Reformation
Daisy Cropped Jacket
$298.00
Reformation
Nobody's Child
Arlington Denim Jacket With Tie Front
$148.00
ASOS
Dolan Left Coast
Linen Blend Bow Tie-front Blazer
$148.00
Anthropologie
Ulla Popken
Eco Cotton Tie Front Short Quilted Vest
$109.95
Ulla Popken
Cider
Denim Round Neckline Tie Front Ruffle Hem ...
$36.00
Cider
Wild Fable
Quilted Tie-front Vest
$39.00
Target
Barn Jackets

If you haven’t yet hopped on the barn jacket train, consider this your boarding call. This workwear-inspired staple made a high-fashion resurgence in fall 2024, and now it’s reemerging in lightweight fabrics like cotton and canvas for spring. With wind-shielding collars, oversized pockets, and an air of rugged utility, these jackets bring a touch of the fisherman aesthetic to your seasonal lineup.
Alex Mill
Chiltern Street Jacket In Waxed Cotton
$325.00
Alex Mill
Pilcro
Faux-leather Collar Barn Jacket
$168.00
Anthropologie
J.Crew
Barn Jacket In Canvas
$198.00
J.Crew
rag & bone
Nonie Cotton Jacket
$498.00
Neiman Marcus
L.L. Bean
Adirondack Barn Coat
$129.00
L.L. Bean
Sandro
Checkered Coat With Velvet Collar
$715.00
Sandro
