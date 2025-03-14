The 6 Best Spring Jacket & Coat Trends To Refresh Your Closet

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
As we pack away puffer jackets and faux-fur coats, it’s time to refresh our closets with spring-ready alternatives. It’s not consistently warm yet, so transitional styles are key for chilly or rainy spring days. Unsurprisingly, some of the biggest spring 2025 outerwear trends are fresh spins on fall 2024 favorites. Think barn jackets (in lighter fabrics), capes (on trench coats), vests (tied up with bows), and denim jackets (with bold barrel sleeves).
Other styles worth keeping on your radar? Quilted jackets for a touch of classic, cottage-core charm and, on the opposite end of the spectrum, retro track jackets with so-sporty vibes. No matter your personal style, there’s an outerwear trend below to complement (and elevate) it.
Read on for spring outfit inspiration and to start carting up your favorite pieces before the post-spring-cleaning shopping frenzy hits.
Other styles worth keeping on your radar? Quilted jackets for a touch of classic, cottage-core charm and, on the opposite end of the spectrum, retro track jackets with so-sporty vibes. No matter your personal style, there’s an outerwear trend below to complement (and elevate) it.
Read on for spring outfit inspiration and to start carting up your favorite pieces before the post-spring-cleaning shopping frenzy hits.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Barrel-Sleeve Denim Jackets
Ever since barrel-leg jeans shot to popularity in 2024 — cementing themselves as must-have denim — their unique curved shape has migrated upward. Enter: the barrel-sleeve denim jacket. The balloon-like sleeves, often paired with dropped shoulders, bring a fresh dimension to a forever staple. From oversized trucker styles to fitted, lady-like silhouettes, there’s a wash and shape for every denim lover.
Quilted Jackets
Shoppers have been searching for “spring quilted jackets” lately, and we see why: they’re the ultimate in-between-season layer. Typically boxy with roomy patch pockets, these lightly padded jackets offer plenty of layering potential. But thanks to their cropped, collarless silhouettes, they’re just as warm-weather-friendly too. Keep it sleek in solids and satins, or go playful with floral prints and trending hues like butter yellow.
Cape Trench Coats
From scarf coats to cape jackets, outerwear has been in its evolving era, and the cape trench coat is the latest twist on a classic. The biggest iterations right now? Capes on cropped trenches and sleeveless poncho styles. Look out for water-resistant fabrics (think nylon) and details like detachable scarves or hoods — because April showers are imminent.
Sporty Track Jackets
Yes, we called it — sporty style is a major fashion trend in 2025, and now’s the time to hop on board. One of the easiest ways to work the aesthetic into your wardrobe (besides through your spring sneakers) is with outerwear. While varsity jackets, windbreakers, and anoraks all fit the bill, a retro track jacket is the move. Picture high-collar zip-ups, bold color-blocking, and contrast piping for maximum throwback appeal.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Tie-Front Jackets & Vests
Bows just won’t quit, but who’s complaining? This season, the romantic detail is showing up in the form of functional bow tie closures on jackets and vests — both of which are super transitional. You’ll also spot them combined with other key trends, like quilting and denim, making it easier than ever to check multiple style boxes at once.
Barn Jackets
If you haven’t yet hopped on the barn jacket train, consider this your boarding call. This workwear-inspired staple made a high-fashion resurgence in fall 2024, and now it’s reemerging in lightweight fabrics like cotton and canvas for spring. With wind-shielding collars, oversized pockets, and an air of rugged utility, these jackets bring a touch of the fisherman aesthetic to your seasonal lineup.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT