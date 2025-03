The 6 Best Spring Jacket & Coat Trends To Refresh Your Closet

As we pack away puffer jackets and faux-fur coats , it’s time to refresh our closets with spring-ready alternatives. It’s not consistently warm yet, so transitional styles are key for chilly or rainy spring days. Unsurprisingly, some of the biggest spring 2025 outerwear trends are fresh spins on fall 2024 favorites . Think barn jackets (in lighter fabrics), capes (on trench coats), vests (tied up with bows), and denim jackets (with bold barrel sleeves).Other styles worth keeping on your radar? Quilted jackets for a touch of classic, cottage-core charm and, on the opposite end of the spectrum, retro track jackets with so-sporty vibes. No matter your personal style, there’s an outerwear trend below to complement (and elevate) it.Read on for spring outfit inspiration and to start carting up your favorite pieces before the post-spring-cleaning shopping frenzy hits.