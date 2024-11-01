The Best Plus-Size Looks From J.Crew’s Fall 2024 Collection

The jeans, on the other hand, were true to size. I’ve gotten used to sizing up in stiff denim (like the wide-leg denim in the Canadian tuxedo look), but the “1996 Semi-Stretch” in the item name for this pair had me checking out the fit notes closely. Between the added stretch and the curvy cut (which denotes more fitted at the waist but with room for hips and thighs), I felt confident ordering my usual J.Crew denim size. That turned out to be the right choice, because these fit perfectly. I wore them for a full day of errands and writing, and, even after sitting down for long periods of time, they never once pinched or squeezed me. When I looked at the tag again at the end of the day, I was surprised to find they are 99% cotton — that 1% of elastane is truly doing its job!