The Best Plus-Size Looks From J.Crew’s Fall 2024 Collection

The periodic resurgence of J.Crew is something that needs to be studied. It has been amazing to see how the heritage brand has evolved over the years, and how the fashion community has evolved with it, from its 90’s chokehold on preppy Americana to its Jenna Lyons-fueled statement style era to today’s Olympia Gayot-helmed return to cool.
Gayot’s vision for the brand blends J.Crew’s classic aesthetic with of-the-moment trends and silhouettes, and the result has been a hit for both press and the bottom line. The fact that the brand now offers almost everything in sizes up to 3x makes its renaissance even better, as there are so many plus-size shoppers looking for just the type of reasonably-priced, quality pieces it’s known for. I tried out four looks from J.Crew’s chic fall assortment to see how they fit and wear as a 5’4”, size 20 shopper. Read on for my real life feedback.
The moment I put this outfit on, I loved it. The mix of pattern, color, and texture feels both true to the J.Crew aesthetic and my own personal style. I wore it for a long day that started with press previews and ended with a fashion launch party, and it took me through all of it with ease. I guess all those ‘90s magazine editors had a point about the importance of day-to-night dressing!
The sizing on both pieces was consistent with what I’ve come to expect from J.Crew. I’m a size 20 or 2x in most items, and wear a 35 in stretch denim and a 36 in pants and stiffer jeans. When it comes to leather (particularly faux), I generally size up, as I’d rather have a relaxed fit than an overly tight one — so, I ordered a 36 in these, and the fit was just what I was hoping for. There was no squeezing through the waist or hips, and the “slim wide leg” pant was as advertised: a modern happy medium between a straight leg and a full-on wide silhouette. The navy is really rich in person, and I have a feeling I’ll be reaching for these regularly if I’m looking for an easy denim alternative to upgrade a casual look.
I thought this jacket ran small when I first tried it on — it pulled at the bust when fully buttoned up — but then I realized I received an XL instead of the intended 2X. With that in mind, I think the sizing actually seems pretty true to size, maybe even a little generous; I was able to make this XL work with a little creative styling (it was too cute not to at least try!), and that’s with it being two full sizes smaller than my usual.
The quality and weight of this piece are beautiful, too —it's heavier than the average sweater, but not quite a jacket thickness, so you can comfortably wear it inside or as an outer layer on a nice fall day.
This outfit was something of a sizing adventure for me. I figured I might need some extra bust room in a button-down, so I sized up to a 22. When I tried it on, I was dismayed to find that, even after sizing up, it still pulled a bit at the fullest point of my chest. Fortunately, this shirt came with a tonal silky cami, and I ended up making it work by unbuttoning past the point of tension and letting it peek out. If you also have a fuller chest and want to wear this one fully buttoned, I recommend going up two sizes, if possible.
The jeans, on the other hand, were true to size. I’ve gotten used to sizing up in stiff denim (like the wide-leg denim in the Canadian tuxedo look), but the “1996 Semi-Stretch” in the item name for this pair had me checking out the fit notes closely. Between the added stretch and the curvy cut (which denotes more fitted at the waist but with room for hips and thighs), I felt confident ordering my usual J.Crew denim size. That turned out to be the right choice, because these fit perfectly. I wore them for a full day of errands and writing, and, even after sitting down for long periods of time, they never once pinched or squeezed me. When I looked at the tag again at the end of the day, I was surprised to find they are 99% cotton — that 1% of elastane is truly doing its job!
If you’re looking for a very comfortable pair of black jeans that still feel substantial, I can’t recommend this pair enough. (And I will definitely be shopping other J.Crew denim styles in this surprisingly stretchy blend.)
There’s something so appealing about a good denim-on-denim look, and I’ve seen a lot of them on stylish New Yorkers lately. Quality is half the battle when it comes to executing a Canadian tuxedo well, so I figured these classic denim blue pieces from J.Crew would be the right place to start.
This cropped chambray top is exactly what I’ve been looking for, and buttoned up nicely over my chest in a 22 (one size up from my usual). I almost went for a full denim-only look with the top tucked in, but it was unseasonably warm for my trip to the farmer’s market, so I decided to wear it open over a lighter layer. This little satin top was just the thing, even if it was a tad snug through the chest in my usual 2x.
I also really liked this wide-leg pair of jeans. If the “lower rise” in the product name is daunting for you, never fear: These are not the intensely low-rise jeans of the Y2K era. These are more of a mid-rise, in my opinion, and feel very modern in both the shape and the cut. Knowing that these were a rigid, non-stretch denim, I went up a size to a 36 to make sure I got the intended slouchy fit, and I’d recommend doing so if you’re between sizes or don’t want them to fit too snugly on the belly. At 5’4” and a half, this pair was decidedly too long on me, but I mitigated that a bit with a pair of chunky heeled boots.
The moment I saw this dress on J.Crew’s site, I was intrigued. It’s the type of piece that has the potential to be either really great or really not, all depending on fit and quality. My previous experience with J.Crew’s knits gave me confidence that it would likely be the former, and I was happy to find that my optimism was well-founded. This dress is excellent: The medium weight of the knit lets it skim beautifully over curves without clinging, and the overall effect feels more modern office siren than aughts bodycon.
I ended up wearing it to a good friend’s birthday party and felt amazing in it. I layered the dress under this faux leather blazer as a jacket for a cool fall evening, and I loved the effect. Both of these items were true to size and comfortable in a 2x.